Plex Systems Wins National Best and Brightest Companies To Work For Also Recognized for 13th Year as one of Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, a Rockwell Automation Company and the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, has been named to the list of Winter 2021 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® in the nation for the 7th year in a row, as recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Additionally, the company was also named as one of Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for the 13th year in a row.

Companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. During the entire year, the program has honored 529 winners from a pool of 4500 nominations.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

"More than 700 manufacturers rely on the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform. The platform is the newest addition to the Production Operations Management group at Rockwell Automation, and is now in nearly 40 countries and conducting over 8 billion transactions daily," said Tessa Myers, Global Vice President and General Manager of Production Operations Management at Rockwell Automation. "It's the commitment to customers, innovation and collaboration, and dedication of the Plex team that makes this possible. This prestigious award speaks not only to the fact that Plex is a great place to work, but to work with. It highlights those areas that are key to our culture, such as transparency, flexibility, and empowering employees to excel, so we can continue to help today's manufacturers grow, succeed, and lead."

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation Company, is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

