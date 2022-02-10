SilverSky Receives Two Gold Wins in 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced it recently received two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The two wins underscore the company's powerful yet cost-effective SilverSky Security Services as well as its growing worldwide presence.

With top honors in this year's Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year category as well the Biggest Cybersecurity Brand Growth category, SilverSky earns recognition both for its protection prowess as well as its ever-expanding global growth. The award wins come amid the company's fast-paced global expansion. It most recently acquired Cygilant and Advanced Computer Solutions Group and announced strategic partnerships with Prime Communications (Prime) and PatientLock as well as a $31.5 million investment in SilverSky by ITOCHU International, Inc.

The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The worldwide awards program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of more than half a million cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

"We're pleased to announce this dual recognition that marks our success in offering robust MDR services while also growing the company's presence throughout the United States and internationally," said Richard Dobrow, CEO at SilverSky. "The combination of SilverSky's excellent cybersecurity talent and technologies offers our clients a uniquely effective yet affordable set of comprehensive cybersecurity services that consistently meet and exceed expectations – protecting valuable data and reputations with dedication and professionalism."

About SilverSky

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

