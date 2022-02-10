Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Suzhou strengthens multi-dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation cluster

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing industrial innovation cluster for the electronic information industry in Suzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province. A low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) project of AU Optronics Corporation (AUO) was also launched at the event.

Photo shows the signing ceremony of major electronic information projects at Tuesday's conference held in Suzhou of east China's Jiangsu province. (PRNewswire)

150 major electronic information projects with a total investment of 129 billion yuan (about 20.28 billion U.S. dollars) were signed or commenced at the conference, covering areas such as 5G communications, semiconductors, chips, intelligent terminals, etc. Among the projects, 80 were signed with planned total investment of 72 billion yuan and 70 were announced to commence with total investment of 57 billion yuan, 19.1 billion yuan of which is expected to be settled within this year.

The city of Suzhou has been making multi-dimensional efforts to support the development of electronic information in recent years. Thanks to project guidance, policy support and innovation encouragement, the industry has grown to be the first in the city to achieve annual output value exceeding one trillion yuan.

In the year 2021, the value of gross output of Suzhou's electronic information industry reached 1.16 trillion yuan, up 10.8 percent from the previous year. Currently, the city is home to 1,271 industrial enterprises above designated size and 62 listed enterprises in the electronic information sector.

AUO Kunshan launched its LTPS project on the same day at the event. As one of the top three large size LCD panel manufacturers in the world, AUO is planning to invest additional 1.8 billion U.S. dollars in production line upgrading and capacity expansion, looking to top an annual output value of 10 billion yuan.

The event also included a ceremony granting fiscal supporting fund of 2.4 billion yuan accumulated in the year 2021. Besides, a list of 64 technological projects in the electronic information industry was unveiled on the event. The city of Kunshan, as one of China's leading county-level economies, published a supporting system for the new generation industrial innovation cluster, in a bid to accelerate in-depth integration of the industrial chain and the innovation chain.

