The company supports the LGBTQ+ community with a dedicated employee resource group, features in its platform, and more.

Yext Earns Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality Designation, Top Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index The company supports the LGBTQ+ community with a dedicated employee resource group, features in its platform, and more.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced that it received a top score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Yext, Inc. (PRNewswire)

For the third consecutive year, Yext received the highest possible score on the CEI, which rates against four central pillars (non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, support for an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility). The top marks also earned Yext the designation as one of the foundation's 2022 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad — but there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "Congratulations to Yext for achieving the title of 'Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

"One of our highest priorities is to ensure a safe environment, where everyone at Yext can be included and perform at their highest potential," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "While we're constantly learning and improving, we're proud of the contributions of everyone at Yext who has contributed to being recognized for our efforts to make Yext a great place to work for our LGBTQ+ colleagues."

Since its founding, Yext has supported the LGBTQ+ community with internal and external initiatives, from EXPRESS, an employee resource group dedicated to LGBTQ+ employees, to functionality within the Yext platform for businesses to activate attributes like "LGBTQ+ friendly" and "transgender safespace" on their Yext-powered Google listings.

Discover Yext's award-winning culture and open roles here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, pr@yext.com

Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yext, Inc.