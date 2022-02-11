AAM's EcoTrac PTU Featured on the Full-Hybrid Ford Maverick

DETROIT, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing's high-performance Power Transfer Unit (PTU) helps power the compact all-new 2022 Ford Maverick™ pickup recently named the 2022 North American Truck of the Year™. AAM's system is featured on all-wheel-drive versions of the Maverick.

AAM's PTU, which is also featured on the Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus and Ford Bronco™ Sport, is part of AAM's family of EcoTrac® Disconnecting AWD solutions, which include disconnecting PTUs, multi-piece driveshafts, rear drive modules with electronic control units and torque transfer devices.

"AAM's EcoTrac technology increases vehicle efficiency without sacrificing vehicle performance," said David C. Dauch, AAM chairman and chief executive officer. "Both will be critically important as the auto industry continues to migrate to electrified powertrains. AAM's award-winning driveline solutions help global automakers deliver power as they expand hybrid and full electric vehicle offerings in all segments."

Located on a vehicle's transmission, the PTU directs power to the rear-drive module (RDM) via the driveshaft when torque is needed. When only front wheel drive is required, AAM's PTU disconnects and stops spinning the driveshaft no longer sending power to the RDM. Less spinning helps increase efficiency and reduces emissions while still providing enhanced safety when needed.

The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup with standard 2.5 L hybrid engine is the most fuel-efficient hybrid pickup on the market with an EPA-estimated rating of 37 combined mpg.*

AAM introduced the industry's first disconnecting AWD system in late 2013. Since then AAM has supplied over three million disconnecting AWD units that help make vehicles safer, smarter and more efficient.

*EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings: 42 mpg city/33 mpg highway/37 combined mpg. Actual mileage will vary.

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable future. To learn more, visit aam.com.

