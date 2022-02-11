Ameren Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend by 7.3 percent, marking ninth consecutive year of growth

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 59 cents per share, a 7.3% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share, resulting in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $2.36 per share. The previous annualized equivalent dividend rate was $2.20 per share.

"For a ninth consecutive year, we are pleased to announce an increase to our dividend," said Martin J. Lyons, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "This reflects the Ameren Board of Directors' confidence in our long-term sustainable growth strategy that is bringing value to our customers and providing strong results for our shareholders."

Lyons said Ameren anticipates dividend growth will be in line with the company's long-term earnings-per-share growth expectations and within a payout ratio of 55% to 70%. Future earnings growth opportunities will be driven by cash flow, investments and other business considerations.

The common share dividend is payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2022.

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable May 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2022.

In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2022.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

