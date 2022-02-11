D4t4's Celebrus Fraud Data Platform was also chosen as the top product for fraud prevention with Serpil Hall named Cybersecurity Woman of the Year

D4t4 Solutions Named Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards D4t4's Celebrus Fraud Data Platform was also chosen as the top product for fraud prevention with Serpil Hall named Cybersecurity Woman of the Year

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England and CARY, N.C., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4T4), a leading innovator in customer data and analytics, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in four categories with the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards :

D4t4 Solutions Plc (PRNewswire)

Cybersecurity Company Award for Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company

Cybersecurity Product Award in Fraud Prevention for the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP)

Cybersecurity Woman of the Year, Serpil Hall

Cybersecurity Industry Solution Award for Software for the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP)

"We're truly honored to receive these awards but more importantly, that our team and our products are making the world a safer place. Each year, billions of dollars are lost to fraud. These costs should no longer be seen as the price of doing business, as we now have the technology to detect and prevent fraud before it happens," said Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions. "Working in tandem with our customers and partners, we won't stop until there are no longer opportunities for malicious actors to take advantage of businesses and consumers. Congratulations to Serpil and the rest of the team on these well-deserved honors for making that vision a reality."

"The Celebrus Fraud Data Platform was released last June with a vision to 'catch the fraudster before the fraud' – since most existing platforms are able to trace how and why fraud occurred, but only after the money is long gone," said Serpil Hall, D4t4 Solutions's head of fraud prevention and winner of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Woman of the Year.

Drawing on her deep expertise from time spent with Ernst & Young, BAE Systems, FICO, and Visa Europe, Serpil drives the development of the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform . "The Fraud Data Platform was designed with the fraudster in mind. It studies, learns, and ethically traces digital behaviors to prevent fraud from happening in the first place," Hall said. "The FDP has proven to be a success in prevention, and we are aggressively updating the platform with more robust features as threat behaviors advance."

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.Celebrus.com , or connect with us via LinkedIn or Twitter .

About D4t4 and Celebrus

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the company's flagship first-party product suite. Celebrus CDP automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus FDP helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus CDM provides an enterprise platform that automates the integration and transformation of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics.

