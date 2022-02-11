HOOD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Robinhood Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in July 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 15, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the filed complaint, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

