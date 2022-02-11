Safehold Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, prior to market open.

Safehold Logo (PRNewswire)

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in: 877.336.4440 International: 409.207.6984 Access Code: 1917847

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 2:30 p.m. ET on February 15, 2022 through 12:00 a.m. ET on March 1, 2022 by calling:

Replay: 866.207.1041 International: 402.970.0847 Access Code: 1185612

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:

Jason Fooks

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Marketing

T 212.930.9400

E investors@safeholdinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safehold