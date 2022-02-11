Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for January 2022

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of January 2022. In January 2022, Senmiao reported over 0.9 million total completed orders, a 10.9% decrease from approximately 1.1 million total orders completed in December 2021, as a result of pandemic-related travel restrictions that impacted tourism in Senmiao's key cities such as Chengdu, Changsha and Guangzhou. Seasonality driven by the Lunar New Year holiday in China was also behind the decrease. The number of completed rides decreased in the weeks before and after the national holiday on February 1, 2022, which is expected to also impact the number of completed orders in February 2022. Numbers reported since August 2021 include the number of completed orders from Meituan's ride-hailing platform ("the Major Platform") utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, approximately 15.1 million rides have been completed using its platform. Approximately 3.0 million rides have been completed on the Major Platform under Senmiao's new partnership with Meituan, which commenced in August 2021. The number of drivers completing rides via the platform (known as Active Drivers) in January 2022 was 7,085, a decrease of approximately 10% from that of December 2021.

The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform since its launch in October 2020.





Completed

Orders under

Old Model[1] (in 000s)

Completed

Orders under

New Model[2]

(in 000s)

Total

Completed

Orders (in 000s)

Total Fares Paid

by Riders (in 000s USD$)

Active

Drivers Oct 2020

161





161

531

1,800 Nov 2020

537





537

1,646

3,400 Dec 2020

620





620

1,862

5,000 Jan 2021

910





910

2,626

8,300 Feb 2021

710





710

2,164

7,000 Mar 2021

1,540





1,540

4,492

11,500 Apr 2021

1,790





1,790

5,332

16,500 May 2021

2,154





2,154

6,376

18,000 Jun 2021

2,068





2,068

6,193

18,500 Jul 2021

1,659





1,659

4,864

16,400 Aug 2021

530

432

962

3,001

6,073 Sep 2021

540

480

1,020

3,653

7,519 Oct 2021

531

505

1,036

3,780

7,010 Nov 2021

436

497

933

3,236

7,480 Dec 2021

492

571

1,063

3,788

7,845 Jan 2022

455

492

947

3,413

7,085 Cumulative

15,133

2,977

18,110

56,957

N/A

[1] Under the old model, a rider can search for taxi/ride-hailing services on a Senmiao partner's platform, which then

provides the rider with options for online ride-sharing service providers, including Senmiao. If the rider selects

Senmiao, the order will then be distributed to registered drivers on Senmiao's platform for viewing and acceptance.

Senmiao earns commissions for each completed order based on a certain percentage of the value of the order. [2] Under the new model, online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on the partner's platform utilizing

Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Yiye Zhou

Email: edom333@ihongsen.com

Phone: +86 28 6155 4399

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc. In China

Carolyne Sohn, Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate

+1 415-568-2255 +86 10 5661 7012

csohn@equityny.com lma@equityny.com

© 2022 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.

View original content:

SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited