The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Greensboro The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Greensboro, NC. DoodyCalls currently operates in over 57 territories, across 23 states, and has been named the #1 pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

(PRNewsfoto/DoodyCalls) (PRNewswire)

Lifelong Greensboro resident Rob Thomas was looking to start a business of his own. A lover of dogs and dedicated to his community, he decided it was time to scoop the poop with DoodyCalls, opening the company's first Greensboro franchise. Enlisting the help of his wife and parents, Thomas began his journey with DoodyCalls and prepared to shovel up success in his hometown.

"My team and I are looking forward to putting down business roots in the community I have called home my entire life," said Rob Thomas, owner and operator of DoodyCalls Greensboro. "We are looking forward to giving back to our neighbors and helping them enjoy more time with their pets."

Having worked with Mosquito Squad, another Authority Brands company, Thomas knew he wanted to start something of his own, especially with the help of the Authority Brands' leadership team. Intrigued by how he could keep his community clean and give his neighbors time back with their precious pets, Thomas decided to "doo" something big and open a DoodyCalls franchise in his area.

"Rob's excitement and dedication to his franchise gives our team a great deal of confidence that he will find success and become a priceless asset to our DoodyCalls family," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We look forward to watching the Greensboro location flourish and serve the community.

The Greensboro DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Asheboro, Cedar Falls, Climax, Franklinville, High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Ramseur, Randleman, Sophia, Summerfield, Trinity, and Greensboro.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies. Earn Continuing Education Credits with our free Lunch-N-Learn.

To learn more about the Greensboro franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/greensboro . DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah O'Connor-Guffey

Fish Consulting

815-630-9557 | sguffey@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DoodyCalls