Greenspoon Marder Welcomes Partner Ruben N. Gotlieb In Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's International Wealth and Asset Planning and Wills, Trusts & Estates practice groups with the addition of partner Ruben Gotlieb in Miami.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ruben to our growing private client team in Miami. He brings extensive experience in tax and estate planning and will strengthen our firm's first-class capabilities," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "Ruben's multidisciplinary approach and recognizable presence in international wealth management will enhance our cross-border services for our clients seeking counsel bridging U.S. and Latin America opportunities," says Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Gotlieb concentrates his practice on international estate planning, international estate tax law, domestic estate planning, estate administration, and pre-immigration tax planning. He also regularly advises clients on cross-border matters, including the new GILTI and FDII provisions of the 2017 Tax Act. Additionally, Mr. Gotlieb is a sought-after resource and a frequent lecturer for his knowledge on international and domestic estate tax and estate planning. Mr. Gotlieb has given several lectures in both English and Spanish, including at the University of Miami School of Law in the LLM Tax Program, where he is an adjunct professor.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

