Hopper expands strategic technology partnership with Sabre

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, and Hopper, one of the world's fastest growing online travel agencies, today announced the renewal and expansion of their long-term strategic technology partnership.

Since 2012, Sabre has been a strategic partner of Hopper's, helping the company deliver on its promise to save users time and money and make travel planning easier. Given their strong historical performance, today the two companies are committing to further elevate their partnership for the next three years, by making Sabre their primary global GDS and technology partner. Both parties have already defined a joint roadmap and will continue working closely to further evolve the online travel marketplace and customer experience.

"Sabre believed in our vision when Hopper was in its infancy and has continued to support us as our strategic retailing and distribution partner since our beginning," said Fred Lalonde, CEO and co-founder of Hopper. "Sabre's global distribution network along with its advanced shopping APIs and ability to find the lowest fare was the foundation that we built upon – adding our own proprietary AI-based solutions. Together our innovations have made Hopper the stand-out brand it is today. We look forward to our continued partnership with Sabre as we work together to achieve Hopper's next-generation services and solutions."

The number one downloaded travel app in the U.S. in 2021, Hopper utilizes a broad spectrum of Sabre's technology including low fare shopping APIs, post booking automation and shopping data to deliver on their commitment to find the lowest fares for customers and help them save money.

When travel was disrupted across the globe in 2020 and travelers sought to cancel or modify travel plans, Sabre's post booking automation technology allowed Hopper to service their customers seamlessly and efficiently, driving cost savings which Hopper reinvested for the benefit of their millions of app users across the globe.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Hopper's success over the years as its trusted technology partner," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer of Sabre Travel Solutions. "Even more important, we look forward to continuing to invest in the online segment and our work with Hopper to redefine the future of travel retailing through modern, intelligent solutions."

As part of Hopper's technology strategy and building on their long-term partnership, Sabre and Hopper are actively exploring opportunities to continue to co-innovate on the future of travel technology through Hopper Cloud.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Hopper

Hopper is the world's fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplace. By leveraging massive amounts of data and machine learning, the company has developed several unique fintech solutions that help customers save money and travel better. Through its B2B initiative, Hopper Cloud, the company is syndicating its fintech solutions, infrastructure, and agency content. Whether it's pricing volatility or trip disruptions, Hopper's proprietary suite of fintech solutions address every pain point in the customer journey while driving conversion, repeat purchases, and profitability. To find out more about Hopper, visit www.Hopper.com.

