Percheron Capital Hires Priya Saraswati as Head of Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced that Priya Saraswati has joined the firm as Head of Business Development. Reporting to co-founders Chris Collins and Chris Lawler, Ms. Saraswati will oversee new deal origination, sourcing and marketing functions at the firm.

Ms. Saraswati joins Percheron from Vista Equity Partners, where she most recently served as Director of Business Development, responsible for leading the firm's business development and research teams and growing its sourcing strategy.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Priya to the Percheron team," said Chris Collins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "She shares our values and commitment to being outstanding partners to the companies we invest in and naturally fits within the culture we have established at Percheron. In partnership with our investment team, Priya will oversee Percheron's sourcing efforts and build on our strong existing relationships with founders, entrepreneurs and leading advisors across the industry."

"Having closed our first fund at its hard cap and completed investments in four exceptional essential services platforms, we had a very productive 2021," said Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Percheron. "With Priya on board, I am confident we will continue to build on that momentum in 2022. Her extensive experience and deeply sourced network will be invaluable as we continue identifying and executing on exciting new partnerships."

"I am thrilled to join Percheron's talented and growing team at such an exciting time for the firm," said Ms. Saraswati. "I look forward to leveraging my network and expertise to help build on Percheron's success."

Percheron announced the close of its first fund in 2021 with capital commitments totaling $770 million. Since then, the firm has continued to grow and expand its team of investment professionals and operators, while continuing to execute on its investment focus of partnering with market-leading businesses within essential services sectors. To date, Percheron has completed four platform investments, which include Animal Dermatology Group, the largest group of veterinary dermatology specialists in the U.S.; Caliber Car Wash, a leading express conveyor car wash platform; Garden State Veterinary Specialists, one of the largest operators of specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals in the country; and Big Brand Tire & Service, the eighth largest provider of tire and automotive services in the country.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading services businesses. The firm's purpose is to help high-quality businesses accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron manages over $850 million of committed capital and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets, including animal health, automotive, education, food & beverage, healthcare & wellness, and residential. For more information, please visit www.percheroncapital.com.

