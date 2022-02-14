Southern Company named No. 2 Best Large Employer in America by Forbes magazine

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has been named the No. 2 Best Large Employer in America in Forbes magazine's 2022 rankings. Of the 500 large employers ranked, Southern Company was No. 1 among energy industry peers, No. 1 among companies in Georgia, and No. 1 across the entire Southeast.

"Being recognized among the best in the nation on this prestigious list is an absolute honor," said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Tom Fanning. "This accolade is particularly gratifying because it is directly based on employee feedback, Southern Company is committed to creating a workplace where all groups are well represented, included and fairly treated within all levels of the organization and that everyone feels welcomed, valued and respected."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to anonymously survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

