Visionflex Chooses Vonage to Power its Next-Generation Remote Healthcare and Diagnostic Services

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by Visionflex to power the future of telehealth and remote diagnostic equipment for medical professionals through the Vonage Communication Platform (VCP).

Based in Australia, Visionflex is a telehealth innovator with a mission to deliver quality healthcare to everyone, everywhere. Visionflex's powerful software and hardware telehealth solutions support a range of approved medical devices, revolutionizing the way medical professionals examine, diagnose, monitor, and treat remote patients.

Vonage Communications APIs allow developers to easily enhance and build intelligent, intuitive customer experiences directly into their existing applications and devices. By embedding the Vonage Video API directly into the Vision Telehealth Platform, as well as a comprehensive range of cutting-edge telehealth devices, medical equipment, and software solutions, Visionflex is enabling deeper, more meaningful remote healthcare interactions. This is the future of telehealth, offering connected diagnostic imaging, stethoscope functions, pulse oximeter, ECG readings and more above and beyond a simple video conference appointment.

"At Visionflex, our goal is to expand remote healthcare beyond video conferencing and add value to telehealth consultations through the use of specialized medical devices and technology designed for this new way of providing care," explains Alex Hollings, Business Development Manager, Visionflex. "With Vonage APIs embedded into our solutions, we are providing audio and video connections of the highest quality, which allows medical practitioners to become more than passive participants in telehealth - they can gather the data needed to diagnose and care for patients - anytime, anywhere."

The Visionflex team is focused on connecting medical experts and patients around the globe in regional, remote, rural, and urban areas by transforming any internet-connected device into a powerful medical examination and diagnostic tool. Backed by the Vonage Communications Platform, Visionflex is creating telehealth technology that changes lives.

"The need for high-quality telehealth solutions has skyrocketed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as patients and providers adapted and shifted to remote consultations and care," said Amitha Pulijala, VP of Product, Platform Services, AI and Video, Vonage. "As we look to the future, patients and providers alike will continue to expect seamless, convenient digital experiences. Vonage is proud to enable businesses like Visionflex to provide cutting-edge technology that is revolutionizing the way we think about healthcare around the world."

With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the Vonage Communications Platform makes it easy for organizations to use APIs to disrupt their industries, and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is so essential in today's environment. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is at the center of many notable transformational projects in the APAC region, and a de facto for startups.

About Visionflex

Established in 2014, Visionflex designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of innovative clinical telehealth devices and software to facilitate remote clinical examinations, so that patients receive the best possible care.

Visionflex's flagship products include the ProEX Telehealth Hub, ProEX Mobile, Vision telehealth medical software platform, and GEIS® General Examination Camera HD. Visionflex solutions are used by clients across the country and around the globe. Local clients include NSW Health, Queensland Health, WA Health, SA Health, Telstra Health, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations, ExxonMobil, and more.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

