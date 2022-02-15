Audiomack Unveils New Creator App To Enable Artists to Receive Comprehensive Streaming Analytics

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, artist-first music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack announced the release of its new Creator App to enable artists to receive comprehensive streaming analytics around their new music.

With the Creator App, musicians will have access to a robust array of detailed metrics that will enable them to learn more about their fans' listening habits, pinpoint geographical markets where they receive the best streaming engagement, identify tastemakers that are supporting their music, and assess long-term growth.

"Audiomack's new Creator app is designed to maximize access for everyone sharing audio, from artists to podcasters and beyond, no matter their means or where they're from," Audiomack VP of Product Charlie Kaplan said. "Creators can share their work with the world for free to every listener they can reach with no limits on how much they upload. Key features from analytics to fan engagement are free to anyone with uploads on Audiomack. This makes Audiomack the only major streaming music service in the world to provide a complete, cross-platform artist suite at no charge to the user whatsoever."

The Creator App also provides an all-inclusive platform for artists to control their careers in a consolidated way. The app equips musicians with the resources to upload new music, connect with their followers and receive a thorough breakdown of analytical data all in one place.

The launch of the app reaffirms Audiomack's commitment to developing offerings that help artists better connect with fans. Most recently, Audiomack launched Supporters, a first-of-its-kind feature in music streaming that provides artists with access to a brand-new revenue stream and allows fans to directly support songs and albums from the artists they love.

About Audiomack

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of January 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple's iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.

