FEMA Awards AT&T 4 EIS Contracts Valued at $167M/5-Years to Modernize Its Communications Capabilities

What's the news? The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded AT&T* four separate contracts for modernized communications capabilities to help FEMA improve its ability to deliver its mission to help people before, during, and after disasters.

The four Task Orders, awarded via the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract, are valued at more than ~$167 million over five years if all options are exercised.

Why is this important? Timely, accurate communications are mission-critical for FEMA. In awarding these agreements, FEMA selects AT&T as its single integrated communications provider for the vast majority of its telecommunications services. These awards allow FEMA to identify and acquire advanced communications capabilities quickly and efficiently.

What is the scope of capabilities AT&T will provide to FEMA? Under these four awards, AT&T will transition FEMA voice and data systems, wireless LAN capabilities, Contact Center Capability Modernization Program (C3MP), and The National Warning System from legacy technologies to modernized communications in accordance with EIS guidelines on a timeline directed by FEMA.

As an existing FirstNet® subscriber, FEMA can use FirstNet's wireless capabilities for redundant or alternate access to these data networks. Built with AT&T in partnership with the federal government, FirstNet provides first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum.

Voice/Data

AT&T will collaborate with FEMA to modernize the FEMA network. AT&T will provide FEMA a voice and data solution that reduces the agency's enterprise network footprint; lowers management and maintenance resource support costs; increases security and availability; and provides a platform for future scalability, transformation, and modernization options. The solution also offers a flatter network topology (Layers 2 and 3) to enhance and simplify network monitoring.

Wireless WAN (Wi-Fi)

AT&T will continue to provide FEMA with a fully managed solution while moving existing billing to the new EIS contract. Following that, AT&T will collaborate with FEMA to modernize the solution, bringing technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and other enhancements to the forefront of the FEMA mission.

National Warning System (NAWAS)

AT&T will transition the NAWAS legacy technologies to newer services available via EIS through a well-planned, phased, cost-effective, and non-disruptive approach to the new solution with government oversight.

Contact Center Modernization

The FEMA C3MP system provides contact center services for FEMA's contact centers servicing all inbound calls from disaster survivors to approximately 1,600+ call centers and surge or overflow agents at three primary locations, additional sites, and telework locations nationwide. It also supports more than 200 technical staff and FEMA Finance Center agents.

AT&T will provide FEMA a protected, resilient, survivable, and recoverable contact center solution as well as a path to migrate C3MP to the cloud.

Here's what people are saying:

Stacy Schwartz, Vice President, Public Sector and FirstNet, AT&T

"The FEMA mission is noble in intent, expansive in reach, and complex in delivery. As climate events and their impacts continue to increase in number and scope, more and more U.S. citizens turn to FEMA for help. We're proud to stand beside FEMA and modernize its communications capabilities now and for the future."

When does the work begin?

AT&T is already working with FEMA to transition the agency's voice and data systems, wireless LAN capabilities, C3MP contact center system, and the National Warning System.

About FEMA

Officially created in 1979 via Executive Order by then-President Jimmy Carter, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) today employs more than 20,000 people nationwide to help people before, during, and after disasters. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., FEMA has 10 regional offices located across the country and uses its tremendous capacity to coordinate within the federal government to help ensure America is equipped to prepare for and respond to disasters.

