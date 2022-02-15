InventHelp Inventor Develops Filter for Propane Appliances (TRO-459)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to extract ethyl mercaptan from propane before it can accumulate in an appliance," said an inventor, from New Liskeard, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the GRANT FILTER. My design could extend the overall life of a hot water tank, cooker, RV appliance or other propane appliances."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to capture mercaptan when operating a propane appliance. In doing so, it prevents mercaptan buildup. As a result, it could help to prevent damage to an appliance and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and the owners of RVs. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-459, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp