LifeStation and Papa Partner to Combat Loneliness, Social Isolation Among Older Adults

UNION, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStation, a leading provider of medical alert monitoring and telehealth technology services, and Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support for older adults, families, and other vulnerable populations, today announced a partnership to address the social needs of older and other vulnerable adults. The collaboration offers a new approach to combating loneliness, isolation and its impact on health.

Papa's companionship and care services are available now to individuals with LifeStation's Personal Emergency Response System (PERS). According to LifeStation, nearly nine out of 10 button presses by members with a medical alert device are for reasons other than medical emergencies. Papa's on-demand workforce of vetted "Papa Pals" will provide companionship and support the specific needs of older adults — helping to close gaps in care and connectedness. Papa Pals will also assist LifeStation members in setting up their PERS device, removing a critical barrier to effective use of the potentially life-saving support.

This partnership is a prime example of the need Papa fills for companies, like LifeStation, that have great tech solutions but need to address barriers to use. Companies often cannot rely on a tech interface or a remote exchange to unlock the value of a specific solution, yet they do not need a nurse or physician in order to realize its full potential. Papa Pals help close those gaps and allow companies to scale solutions without needing to create their own in-home workforce. LifeStation is taking that member support a step further by providing its members additional time with a Papa Pal to address other social needs, like loneliness and isolation.

"For so many individuals who use our LifeStation devices, the communication when pressing their pendant is the only conversation they have all day," said Laura Aiello, Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at LifeStation. "So many of our members are seeking connection, communication and companionship. Now, with Papa, a Pal can help provide the needed support for both technical and social needs, improving total health and well-being."

Nearly half of all United States seniors described themselves as lonely in a survey by researchers at the University of California San Francisco (1), and one quarter described themselves as socially isolated in research done by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (2). A recent LifeStation study also found that family caregivers are acutely aware of the impact their absence has on feelings of isolation by aging loved ones – nearly half of caregivers saying the aging adult they care for could use some way of being connected to others. Beyond the stereotype of the lonely older adult, there are real health consequences to loneliness and social isolation for many populations.

"Perhaps more than any other condition, loneliness and isolation widen the gap between healthy, independent living and the marginalization that leads to health challenges," said Andrew Parker, Papa founder and CEO. "Through our partnership with LifeStation, our Papa Pals not only provide technical support, they can also help address social isolation and loneliness firsthand by providing the companionship and everyday support that these members need."

LifeStation customers or eligible members can request a Papa Pal by calling 888-855-4218. Papa Pals are trained and vetted companions who assist directly with medical appointments, grocery shopping, technology troubleshooting, and much more. Papa's platform uses technology to streamline access to in-the-home support and to efficiently and meaningfully engage with people on a personal basis.

About LifeStation

LifeStation is one of the leading providers of medical alert monitoring and telehealth technology services in the United States. LifeStation's mission is to leverage innovative technology and services to transform the lives of seniors and help them live safely and independently. Of equal importance is the wellbeing of caregivers and providing them with the peace of mind they need. Learn more about LifeStation by calling 800-446-3300, or visiting www.lifestation.com

About Papa

Papa and its Papa Pals platform provide "family on demand," by working with Medicare, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored health plans to provide a companionship and care benefit for older adults and families. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Papa is backed by Canaan, Tiger Global Management, Comcast Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TCG, Initialized Capital, and Seven Seven Six, among other revered institutional and individual investors. For more information, visit papa.com.

