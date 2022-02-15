Locus Robotics Recognized by Tracxn as a 2022 Top Emerging Startup

WILMINGTON, Mass. , Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been chosen as a Top Emerging Startup for Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software by Tracxn, a global platform for tracking startups and private companies. Tracxn's annual global listing recognizes the top companies in SCM Software from a range of industries. Locus status as a Unicorn alongside other industry leaders was also recognized, reflecting Locus's latest market valuation.

"Locus Robotics is proud to have been chosen as one of Tracxn's Top Emerging Startups in SCM software," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We're able to help operators make sense of the huge amount of real-time data our LocusBots provide to deliver an intuitive, predictive tool that's ideal for effective operations planning and labor optimization."

The SCM Software category has over 3,600 startups comprising companies engaged in providing software solutions to execute end-to-end supply chain transactions, supply chain analytics, supply chain risk management and supply chain visibility. This includes companies providing suites of applications for supply chain management, sourcing and procurement solutions, and warehouse management software.

The Tracxn Emerging Award Series recognizes the top companies from across the globe in tech and many other industries. In addition to acknowledging current Unicorns, the Awards also recognize "Soonicorns" (companies with strong short-term potential to become Unicorns) and "Minicorns" (companies which have potential to become Unicorns in the long run). Tracxn's ratings are based on a detailed analysis by internal sector specialist teams coupled with a combination of multiple publicly available signals such as market size, investment by marquee investors, execution excellence and future growth prospects.

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2–3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses efficiently meet – and exceed – the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics was named to the prestigious Inc. 500. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

