Mosaic Launches Lowest Solar Loan Pricing to Date to Accelerate Accessibility to Clean Energy

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic , a leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, today announced it has reduced pricing across its entire suite of solar loan products. This benefits homeowners, installers and the industry as a whole by providing immediate access to some of the most-attractively priced solar financing options in the market.

"The urgency around climate change and its impact on our communities continues to escalate, and we must make it as easy and affordable as possible for even more families to make the switch to solar this year," said Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. "We have been offering residential solar financing options longer than anyone else, which gives us more data with which to underwrite and price our loans. We've established ourselves as a leader in cost of funds through our disciplined approach and consistent performance, and we are passing the benefit of that advantage through to our customers."

Mosaic has issued more solar loan securitizations than any other solar issuer in the space. Between 2017 and 2021, the company issued 11 solar loan securitizations , totaling $2.9 billion of offered securities. The company also repeatedly sets records for low cost of funds on bonds.

"Combining competitive pricing with MosaicScore, our proprietary solar loan credit score, we believe we are able to offer our partners the best combination of pricing and homeowner approval coverage available anywhere in the market," said Parish.

A pioneer in solar and clean energy, Mosaic has helped more than 200,000 homeowners switch to sustainable home solutions to date.

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other sustainable home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing a fast and easy way to apply for financing options. Customers learn about Mosaic through approved solar installers and home improvement contractors, as well as other ecosystem partners, and can get a credit decision in minutes for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic LLC or one of its lending/financing partners. For our network of thousands of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 200,000 households switch to sustainable home improvements with its financing products.

