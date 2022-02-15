NetImpact Appoints Silicon Valley Veteran Naren Dasu as CTO

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) announced the strategic appointment of Naren Dasu as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a technology expert reputation proven across Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Samsung, Waygate Technologies (previously, GE Inspection Technologies), and TiVo, Naren brings over 25 years of profound and expansive knowledge to NetImpact's market disruption strategy. Naren has managed products spanning consumer, enterprise, IoT/Industrial IoT, and video service provider markets and will lead the technology strategy and product-led solutions lifecycle to further distinguish NetImpact's market-leading, next generation (NextGen) DX360°™ capabilities .

(PRNewsfoto/NetImpact Strategies) (PRNewswire)

Naren has managed products spanning consumer, enterprise, IoT/Industrial IoT, and video service provider markets

"I am excited to join NetImpact at the forefront of accelerating digital transformation strategies in partnership with some of the largest government organizations," remarks Naren. "I am very impressed with NetImpact's growth velocity and their success in building and delivering DX360 platform solutions in a short period of time. I look forward to leveraging my experience of building advanced technology solutions at some of the largest technology companies to lead the CTO organization.''

Prior to NetImpact, Naren most recently managed AWS' EC2 Networking VPN product that provides secure remote access for the workforce. He has experience in defining and delivering platforms for SaaS offerings on Private, Public, and Hybrid Cloud deployments at scale.

Throughout his accomplished career, Naren spearheaded innovation teams, including the development of Microsoft TV's OSS-BSS systems and UI customization as well as the requirements and launch of Samsung's IoT home video camera event-based recording, edge processing, and advanced analytics. He drove the digital roadmap and AI/ML initiatives for Waygate's Industrial IoT inspections and worked on Cisco's highly scalable applications in Video Content Distribution Network and messaging platforms used by Cable/Telco Video Service Providers globally.

"We are thrilled to have a pioneering technology executive such as Naren," said Venkatapathi Puvvada, CEO. "His hands-on expertise across a wide range of large scale solutions throughout multiple commercial industries brings our Federal customers significant advantage."

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) is a digital transformation disruptor solving today's challenges for our clients while readying them to capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities. NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver high-performance, secure digital solutions to transform operations and accelerate mission outcomes. Our comprehensive Digital Transformation 360°™ (DX360°™) capabilities empower our clients in harnessing technology to bring their strategic vision to reality and achieve impactful and lasting value. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

Public Relations Team

pr@netimpactstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetImpact Strategies