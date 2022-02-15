2 Strong 4 Bullies
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors approved a dividend of $0.38 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2022.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

Contact: 
Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com
Media: MediaRelations@nexpoint.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301482027.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.