Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Franchise Prepares for a Strong 2022 Leading carpet cleaning franchise plans for 60 new locations to open across the country and Canada

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, had a powerful 2021 and plans to continue its expansion in the new year through franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs throughout the United States and Canada. They hope to see 60 new locations launch by the end of 2022.

Last year saw Oxi Fresh continue its long growth trend. Company leadership credits this growth to skilled franchisees and the brand's overall commitment to the principles of speed through systems, trust through transparency, ownership through scoring, and letting go to grow.

According to leadership, these guiding ideas, alongside their oxygen-powered cleaning system and powerful online marketing programs, will continue to aid the brand as they pursue some ambitious 2022 goals. These include:

Launch 60 new locations launch in 2022.

Target valuable development areas like Los Angeles , Boston , Oregon , Santa Fe and Tampa . According to Matt Kline , the company's Director of Franchise Sales, the company believes there is enormous potential in those areas for the right entrepreneurs.

Continue to improve and iterate upon support and marketing tools to continue empowering their carpet cleaning franchisees.

As the company pursues these goals, its president, Jonathan Barnett, explained how Oxi Fresh could help the many people who will begin their entrepreneurial journeys in 2022.

"Many people will be looking to take control of their future by becoming their own boss. That entrepreneurial journey is one of the most important they'll undertake in their life—it shouldn't be started without research and planning. I'd strongly encourage any new entrepreneur to consider franchising with Oxi Fresh," said Jonathan Barnett, Founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh.

Mr. Barnett went on to detail the many advantages offered by the brand, including a centralized Scheduling Center, a robust Customer Relationship Management software program, a fast-drying cleaning system that has earned the brand hundreds of thousands of positive reviews and much more.

He continued, "Our franchising system can provide entrepreneurs with tools and support that can give them an invaluable advantage. So before you open a business by yourself, consider all the benefits that come from being part of a franchising system like Oxi Fresh."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results through innovative products and modern technology. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and robust processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

