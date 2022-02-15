PHYSICIANS FROM THE OLD NORTH STATE MEDICAL SOCIETY (ONSMS) TO HOST FREE WEBINAR DISCUSSING: 'JUST THE FACTS' ABOUT COVID-19, THURSDAY, FEB. 24 AT 7 P.M.

PHYSICIANS FROM THE OLD NORTH STATE MEDICAL SOCIETY (ONSMS) TO HOST FREE WEBINAR DISCUSSING: 'JUST THE FACTS' ABOUT COVID-19, THURSDAY, FEB. 24 AT 7 P.M.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians from The Old North State Medical Society will host a free webinar and live Q&A session with attendees on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The theme is "Just the Facts: ONSMS Physicians Discuss COVID-19." The virtual event is open to the public; registration is required via the Zoom Webinar link:

+ WHO: Physicians associated with The Old North State Medical Society + WHAT: FREE Webinar and Live Q&A with physicians from ONSMS + WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. + WHERE: Virtual Event – hosted on Zoom Webinar; Registration Required + REGISTER: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6sFD24u8RyuQ-4uKEvyGXQ + DETAILS: Join physicians from The Old North State Medical Society for a free, 1-hour virtual Zoom Webinar session discussing and answering important questions about:

-The History of ONSMS and Facts About COVID-19

-COVID-19 and Health Equity

-COVID-19 and its Impacts on Children

-COVID-19 and the Economic Impact on Households

-COVID-19 Mitigation, Reflection, What's Next? ... and more!

About The Old North State Medical Society

Trusted since 1887, The Old North State Medical Society is one of the oldest medical societies in the nation established for African American physicians. The organization was created to further the interests of African American physicians and continues to support the interests of minority physicians. ONSMS focuses on educating and advocating for the most vulnerable patients and people residing in communities that consistently produce poorer health outcomes – and seeks to protect the quality of patient care in all communities of North Carolina. For more information, visit www.onsms.org

View original content:

SOURCE The Old North State Medical Society