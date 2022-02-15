Swoop Announces Significant U.S. Expansion with Five New Destinations

Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier adds service to New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Nashville

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, today announced it will expand its presence in the United States (U.S.) by adding non-stop flights to five new destinations this summer: New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

In addition to serving five new destinations, the fast-growing Canadian airline will also extend its current seasonal services to San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando (Sanford) and Phoenix (Mesa) into the summer season. In total Swoop will serve 11 U.S. destinations with ultra-not-expensive flights from its three main Canadian bases in Toronto, Hamilton, and Edmonton.

"As part of our planned growth in 2022, we're excited to be adding five new popular U.S. destinations to our network," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance at Swoop. "As Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier, we are growing our fleet, expanding our network, and adding service to existing destinations to ensure we are ready to meet Canadian's pent-up demand for travel experiences south of the border."

In addition to the new U.S. destinations announced today, Swoop previously announced it will begin service to 10 new Canadian destinations bringing the airline's total number of destinations served to 33 this summer.

Demand for transborder travel amid restrictive testing requirements

Swoop's announced U.S. expansion comes as the ULCC reports significantly increased domestic passenger numbers and record bookings, on par with pre-pandemic demand. The airline expects to see that pent-up demand trend extend to U.S. leisure travel this summer as more than 30.5 million fully vaccinated Canadians look to resume their transborder travel habits.

As countries across the globe take measures to safely re-open borders for vaccinated travellers and make sensible adjustments to overall travel guidance and testing requirements, the ULCC expects to see Canadian requirements updated by March 1, when current government measures are set to expire.

"Outdated travel restrictions that were meant to be temporary, continue to severely impact the recovery of the travel and tourism sectors," said van der Stege during the Routes Americas Conference in San Antonio where the announcement was made. "Our airline is fully vaccinated, our travellers are fully vaccinated, and yet duplicative testing requirements continue to make travel unnecessarily expensive and inaccessible."

The ULCC continues to call on government to outline a re-opening timeline and roadmap for travel recovery that is based on science and reflective of the current realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Details of Swoop's U.S. Network Expansion

Route Peak Frequency Start Date Total fare one-way (CAD)† Base Fare (CAD) Taxes and Fees (CAD) Toronto (YYZ) – Chicago (ORD) 5x weekly May 30 $99.00 $4.92 $94.08 Toronto (YYZ) – New York (JFK) 5x weekly June 20 $99.00 $4.92 $94.08 Toronto (YYZ) – Nashville (BNA) 4x weekly May 26 $99.00 $4.92 $94.08 Toronto (YYZ) – Las Vegas (LAS) 3x weekly May 20 $99.00 $4.92 $94.08 Toronto (YYZ) – Orlando / Sanford (SFB) 2x weekly Ongoing $99.00 $4.92 $94.08 Toronto (YYZ) – St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) 2x weekly Ongoing $99.00 $4.92 $94.08 Hamilton (YHM) – Las Vegas (LAS) 2x weekly June 23 $99.00 $10.30 $88.70 Hamilton (YHM) – Orlando / Sanford (SFB) 2x weekly Ongoing $99.00 $10.30 $88.70 Hamilton (YHM) – St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) 2x weekly Ongoing $99.00 $10.30 $88.70 Edmonton (YEG) – San Francisco (SFO) 4x weekly June 6 $99.00 $2.21 $96.79 Edmonton (YEG) – Los Angeles (BUR) 3x weekly June 23 $99.00 $2.21 $96.79 Edmonton (YEG) – Nashville (BNA) 2x weekly June 19 $99.00 $2.21 $96.79 Edmonton (YEG) – Las Vegas (LAS) Daily Ongoing $99.00 $2.21 $96.79 Edmonton (YEG) – San Diego (SAN) 3x weekly Ongoing $99.00 $2.21 $96.79 Edmonton (YEG) – Palm Springs (PSP) 1x weekly Ongoing $99.00 $2.21 $96.79 Edmonton (YEG) – Phoenix Mesa (AZA) 1x weekly Ongoing $99.00 $2.21 $96.79

†Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by February 18, 2022, for travel between June 1 and July 27, 2022. Blackout Period: June 28 – July 4, 2022.

Additional Quotes

"John F. Kennedy International Airport is delighted to see five new, non-stop flights to Toronto beginning later this year. This new route will provide customers with more affordable flight options when traveling to the NYC region."

- Charles Everett , General Manager, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)





"On behalf of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot , Chicago is honored to welcome Swoop to offer additional, affordable travel options between O'Hare International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport. Canadians are invited to the 'Windy City' for the diverse tourist attractions and eclectic cuisine across our 77 community areas."

- Chicago Commissioner of Aviation, Jamie L. Rhee .





"It's always a great day when we add new nonstop international flights to Nashville , and it's even better when we can welcome a new airline to the BNA family. Swoop's service to both Toronto and Edmonton make it easier for Canadian friends to make their way down to Music City, and for southern hospitality to make its way up north."

- Doug Kreulen, President and CEO, Nashville International Airport





"SFO is pleased to welcome Swoop Airlines to offer non-stop service between Edmonton and San Francisco , starting this Summer. This new Canadian service helps to define SFO as a world-class gateway airport, strengthening our ties with our neighbor to the North, and we hope this new service will be a great success."

- Ivar C. Satero , Airport Director, San Francisco Airport (SFO)





"Swoop customers will soon get to experience the most convenient way to visit the Los Angeles metro area. Swoop is also offering our local passengers a convenient opportunity to visit and explore the natural beauty, culture, and attractions of Edmonton and Canada ."

- Frank Miller , Executive Director, Hollywood Burbank Airport

To learn more about Swoop please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

