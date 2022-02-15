Truleo Partners with Frontline to Streamline Police Body Camera Review, Analysis and Audit Integration Enables Police to Fully Automate the Review, Analysis and Audit of their Cameras.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , the leading provider of automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced an integration partnership with Frontline Public Safety Solutions, the leader in body worn camera auditing software.

Law enforcement continues to struggle to keep up with the overwhelming volume of data generated by police body-worn cameras and less than 0.1% of footage is actually analyzed. Truleo's body camera analytics platform automatically transcribes and converts this data into metrics pertaining to professionalism and de-escalation, commonly referred to as "Baseball Card Stats for Cops."

As a result of the integration with Frontline, Truleo's customers can now highlight videos for further review and pass that information to Frontline's QA tracker. QA Tracker accurately and efficiently enables supervisors to track and evaluate their officers' performance metrics such as those created by Truleo. The software can also flag deficiencies from officers to enable supervisors to identify training opportunities.

"I'm thrilled to be working with innovative partners like Ben and the entire Frontline organization," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo. "After automating the review process, our police department customers need a place to efficiently store and track officer performance metrics as well as register their BWC audit forms and Frontline is the market leader and the natural partner to choose."

"Truleo is a game changer. It enables our customers to fully transcribe and automate their BWC review process, so they now spend a fraction time reviewing videos," said Ben Laird, President and Co-Founder of Frontline. "We are delighted by this partner integration and believe the team and technology Anthony built at Truleo is world class."

To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with automated body camera review and analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

About Truleo

Truleo provides automated review and analysis of police body camera data. We enable law enforcement agencies and local governments to gather actionable insights from the thousands of daily interactions captured on body worn cameras (BWC). Truleo examines conversations and interactions across proprietary models built by the top 1% of law enforcement. Truleo helps agencies mitigate risk, improve officer wellness, improve de-escalation techniques, reduce storage budgets and dramatically improve their overall relationship with their community. To learn more visit us at www.truleo.co .

