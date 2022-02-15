Union Institute & University Changes Name of the Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education & Adolescent Development and Adds New Concentrations

CINCINNATI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University has changed the name of one of its bachelor's degrees to better reflect the robust curriculum and multiple professional opportunities available to graduates. Formerly known as Child & Adolescent Development, the program is now the Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education & Adolescent Development (CHAD).

The regionally accredited degree program encompasses all aspects of human growth from birth to adolescence and is aligned with university outcomes, state standards, and emphasis on the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) 2020 standards for professional preparation.

The purpose of this major is to cultivate professionals who serve in a variety of roles. These include, but are not limited to, teachers, curriculum specialists, program directors, educational or social service administrators, family child-care providers, parent educators, child advocates, undocumented youth workers, social services specialists, and graduate study candidates. Courses integrate research, theory, and developmental domains in order to implement best practices for professional excellence.

Topics relating to social justice and diversity are embedded in each class and empower students to accept responsibility to serve in advancing a culturally pluralistic, equitable and interdependent world.

Students may complete a generalized Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education & Adolescent Development or may elect one of the new concentrations within the major with specific focuses in: Early Childhood Studies, Early Childhood Special Education, or Teacher as Practitioner. Any of the concentration courses may also be taken as an elective within the generalized program. The concentrations will enhance students' career opportunities in the field of early care and education and prepare graduates for licensure in their respective states.

Intelligent.com estimates the employment of preschool teachers is expected to increase by 18 percent. The website has also named Union's CHAD program as one of the best. Program Chair Birgit Monks, Ed.D. explains why students should choose the Union degree program.

"Students will find the highest standards, best qualified instructors who are working in the field, and an atmosphere of support and success when they choose Union Institute & University to complete their education," said Dr. Monks. "Classes are small, and schedules are flexible, allowing students to earn their degree around commitments to other obligations, such as family, work, and life. The program is permitted to be offered in a hybrid format to residents in Ohio, California, and Florida, and is available in a fully online format to residents in California and all NC-SARA approved states.

"Classes start every eight weeks and students may choose to attend fully online, virtually via Zoom, or both. With Union's generous credit transfer policy, students can transfer up to 90 credits and we'll even do a free transcript review. There is no application or enrollment fee. Tutoring, mentoring, writing assistance, mental health services, and other support services are available to all students at no charge."

Dr. Monks concluded, "Union's Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education & Adolescent Development degree program is perfect for those who have a passion for working with young children. Upon graduation, students can become the most competent professionals they can be in the field of early childhood education and become a strong advocate for families and children. Early childhood development students will not find a better program at such a reasonable cost that provides flexibility in a nurturing atmosphere."

About Union Institute & University

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University has been a pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates designed for adults seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasizes relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates, including two dozen college presidents, leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica, promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities.

