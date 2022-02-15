U.S. Air Forces in Europe Adopt Geospark Analytics' Global Threat and Risk Intelligence Platform

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, the world-class leader in applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat assessment, has been awarded a five-year contract by U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) for use of their Hyperion platform.

"We are excited to work with the USAFE and help them better understand threat and instability issues through the use of our AI-driven Hyperion platform," said John Goolgasian, President of Geospark Analytics. "U.S. and allied defense organizations, like USAFE, continue to adopt Hyperion as both an OSINT tool of choice and, more importantly, as an applied artificial intelligence platform that is bringing value to their mission on day one."

As part of Geospark Analytics' 5-year $95M Phase III SBIR contract, USAFE will utilize the Hyperion platform to stay abreast of breaking events, as an indications and warning capability that identifies anomalies in global information levels, and as a predictive intelligence tool to identify leading indicators of changing stability levels.

ABOUT GEOSPARK ANALYTICS

Geospark Analytics was founded in 2017 under the principle "information as it breaks is too late." We help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and provide risk intelligence forecasts. Hyperion, our AI-driven platform, gathers and analyzes risk and threat information using news, social media, economic indicators, governance indicators, travel warnings, weather, and other data from over 6.8M sources.

