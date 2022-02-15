Vandis Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vandis to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel. These companies are helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

Designed to protect against today's growing threat landscape, Vandis Managed Services security offerings are tailored to the unique needs of the client's environment. These offerings provide security guidance, security posture evaluation, and ongoing security optimizations.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

"We are pleased to be recognized in the Managed Security 100 category in CRN's MSP 500 list," said Andy Segal, Chief Executive Officer of Vandis, Inc. "We have an incredible team of specialists who love what they do and are proud to provide our clients with the right blend of services and technology to secure their environment".

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Vandis

Vandis is an IT Solution provider that offers cyber security and network infrastructure, both on-prem and in the cloud. We have high level relationships with market leading and emerging providers. With over 38 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies for secure and stable IT infrastructure.

Visit the Vandis website more information about Vandis Managed Services.

Follow Vandis: Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook

CONTACT: Max Slygh, mslygh@vandis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vandis