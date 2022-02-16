Arjuna Natural Names Anup Krishnan as New CEO The company will increase its focus on driving product innovation and growing capacity.

KOCHI, India, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Anup Krishnan as its CEO to lead the company to the next stage of market growth. Krishnan brings his vast experience in multidisciplinary areas and will steer the company through accelerating the pace of innovation, expanding manufacturing capacity, and implementing advanced manufacturing and delivery processes.

Arjuna Natural Names Anup Krishnan as New CEO (PRNewswire)

Krishnan holds two Master's degrees, one in chemistry from the University of Kerala and another in polymer technology from Cochin University of Science. He also completed the Advanced Strategic Management Program at the Indian Institute of Management–Kozhikode, India.

Krishnan brings to Arjuna 25 years of experience in innovation, business development, and operations. In his last assignment, Krishnan held dual roles at Kraton Polymers India Pvt. Ltd. He was the Managing Director of company operations, and, as the company's technical director he was in charge of all the innovation programs from India. Prior to this, Krishnan headed the Performance & Specialty Materials group for Syngene International, Ltd. in Bangalore, focusing on specialty chemicals for healthcare and cosmetics. He previously worked for GE, SABIC & Momentive, and other leading tech companies.

With his strong scientific, business, and technical background, Krishnan's primary objectives are to assure business growth by creating greater value to customers, offering innovative solutions and cost-effective delivery. Future plans include expanding in existing markets and entering new, growing markets.

"We welcome Anup Krishnan to Arjuna as the new CEO and head of the company," announces P. J. Kunjachan, Chairman & Managing Director of Arjuna. "His vast experience in R&D, leading innovation and technological change and process optimization, will help take the company to new horizons, accelerate growth through innovation in designing new products, and enhance the essence and core values of Arjuna and its talented team of experts."

"I'm excited to contribute to Arjuna's journey of exploring and creating branded botanical ingredients that will make a positive impact on consumers' well-being," states Krishnan. "We're already building a roadmap that positions all the company's ingredients for increased success. Arjuna's strength lies in its professional team of experts and ongoing commitment to grow and produce sustainable botanical extracts. I'm very impressed by the clean, science-based product portfolio of Arjuna and look forward to expanding that portfolio to better serve consumers worldwide."

"In 2021 we witnessed growth in the demand for high-potency, low-dose ashwagandha extract, Shoden® as well as Rhuleave-K®, a proprietary botanical formula clinically supported to for safe pain relief," notes Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna and inventor of BCM-95® (CURCUGREEN®). "We are excited to enter a phase of increased innovation and accelerated growth. Mr. Krishnan's rich experience leading innovation teams will help Arjuna achieve this innovation-driven growth cycle."

About Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

For more than a quarter of a century, Arjuna Natural (Arjuna Natural Private Limited.) has been India's leading manufacturer of standardized spice and botanical extracts for food supplement industries, dedicated to ecofriendly and sustainable practices. Established in 1992, the company has grown rapidly, with customers in 64 countries, and has an advanced research facility that works in collaboration with international universities on phytochemistry, pharmacokinetics, formulation, development, pre-clinical and toxicity studies. Arjuna Natural's facilities comply with the highest world standards, are GMP-certified, and have ISO, NSF, and halal and Star-K kosher certification.

