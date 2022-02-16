Atom Computing, ColdQuanta, Meadowlark Optics and SPIE join as strategic partners with university-led CUbit Quantum Initiative

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Colorado Boulder CUbit Quantum Initiative today welcomed the first four strategic industry allies to formally join as CUbit Innovation Partners: Atom Computing, ColdQuanta, Meadowlark Optics and SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics.

Atom Computing has joined forces with the CUbit Quantum Initiative to drive critical R&D and talent development in QIS.

The CUbit Innovation Partners program, part of the initiative's vision since its founding in 2019, is a key component of CUbit's plan to cultivate mutually beneficial collaborations with quantum-intensive enterprises. These strategic partnerships will expand and accelerate CU Boulder's quantum efforts, including through providing unique insights related to research and training, collaborating on workforce development programs, and providing real-world opportunities for CU Boulder students, postdocs and researchers.

"We're tremendously excited to welcome the first CUbit Innovation Partners as we launch our corporate partnership program," said Philip Makotyn, executive director of the CUbit Quantum Initiative. "Building on existing close relationships, the program is an important step bringing together academics, national labs and industry to build a strong quantum ecosystem. The new members represent an important step supporting the national priority of quantum technologies."

"Atom Computing has joined forces with the CUbit Quantum Initiative to drive critical R&D and talent development in Quantum Information Science," said Rob Hays, CEO, Atom Computing. "As a member of the CUbit Advisory board, we will leverage our deep ties across CU Boulder and collaboration with other ecosystem players as a springboard to accelerate large-scale quantum computing, helping researchers and scientists reach their next big breakthrough." Hays recently authored a Tech Perspectives Blog Post about the partnership.

Each of the partners offers unique contributions to the Front Range quantum ecosystem:

Atom Computing was founded by Ben Bloom , PhD in Physics from CU Boulder, and is advised by Dr. Jun Ye , professor of physics and fellow at JILA and NIST. Atom built its first 100-qubit quantum computer, Phoenix , with world-record coherence times in less than two years. The company is on a mission to build the most scalable and reliable quantum computers. Learn more at was founded by, PhD in Physics from CU Boulder, and is advised by Dr., professor of physics and fellow at JILA and NIST. Atom built its first 100-qubit quantum computer,, with world-record coherence times in less than two years. The company is on a mission to build the most scalable and reliable quantum computers. Learn more at www.atom-computing.com

ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. Founded by Dana Z. Anderson , professor at CU Boulder and fellow at JILA, ColdQuanta harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through its ecosystem of devices and platforms. Learn more at is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. Founded by, professor at CU Boulder and fellow at JILA, ColdQuanta harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through its ecosystem of devices and platforms. Learn more at www.coldquanta.com

Meadowlark Optics designs and manufactures polarization products including waveplates, liquid crystal components and polarizers. These optics provide needed control of polarization in quantum systems and experiments. Products are often customized to meet the needs of quantum researchers and others enabling progress at the leading edge of quantum research. Meadowlark is a key member of the quantum information science and technology supply chain and a longstanding member of the Colorado quantum community. Learn more at designs and manufactures polarization products including waveplates, liquid crystal components and polarizers. These optics provide needed control of polarization in quantum systems and experiments. Products are often customized to meet the needs of quantum researchers and others enabling progress at the leading edge of quantum research. Meadowlark is a key member of the quantum information science and technology supply chain and a longstanding member of thequantum community. Learn more at www.meadowlark.com

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, a not-for-profit that brings engineers, scientists, students and business professionals together via events and publications that advance light-based science and technology. Over the past five years, SPIE has contributed more than $22 million to the international optics community through advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts and public-policy development. Learn more at is the international society for optics and photonics, a not-for-profit that brings engineers, scientists, students and business professionals together via events and publications that advance light-based science and technology. Over the past five years, SPIE has contributed more thanto the international optics community through advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts and public-policy development. Learn more at www.spie.org

"ColdQuanta is proud to support CU Boulder's continuing innovation in quantum," said Scott Faris, ColdQuanta CEO. "The quantum industry is moving at lightning speed, and we believe investing in CU Boulder is critical to advancing quantum information science and technology. Its world-renowned researchers and interdisciplinary educational approach are enabling the next generation of quantum professionals."

CUbit partnership programs, which will expand through new Innovation Partners as well as additional partnership opportunities, enhance the university's productivity and reputation as a national leader in quantum research and education while further cementing Colorado's Front Range as a global hub of excellence in quantum.

The Front Range is home to quantum powerhouses at CU Boulder, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and JILA, a joint institute of CU Boulder and NIST. It also hosts a world-class ecosystem of quantum-intensive companies ranging from large entities such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing to a variety of small and mid-sized companies and startups. Additionally, the Denver/Boulder area is consistently ranked one of the most entrepreneurial regions in the nation.

CUbit partnership opportunities like the Innovation Partners program will provide new opportunities for companies of all sizes and in all quantum-related fields to engage in the ever-accelerating race to a quantum future.

About the CUbit Quantum Initiative

The CUbit Quantum Initiative is an interdisciplinary hub that reinforces Colorado's prominence in quantum information science and technology, partners with regional universities and laboratories, links closely with quantum-intensive companies, and serves a spectrum of local, regional and national interests, including workforce development. Founded on a local triad of CU Boulder, NIST quantum researchers (as a core component of JILA) and Front Range companies, CUbit is advancing fundamental science and building a strong foundation for novel quantum technologies and their rapid dissemination, application and commercialization. www.colorado.edu/cubit

