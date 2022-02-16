CHKN Not Chicken Launches Plant-Based Chicken Across Sprouts Farmers Market Stores Nationwide 4 Varieties of Award Winning Plant Based Chicken to Debut in the Frozen Section in all 370+ Sprouts Locations

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHKN Not Chicken, the delicious plant-based chicken alternative that makes it easy to eat less meat, live healthier, and be kinder to the planet, announced today its launch into all 370+ Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Shoppers can now find the delicious and healthy plant-based chicken products in the frozen plant-based meat section.

Sprouts will offer customers 4 delicious flavors of CHKN Not Chicken that replicate all the juiciness, texture, and flavor of chicken. Flavors available include: Naked CHKN (original), Zen CHKN (Asian spices and ginger), Fiesta CHKN (Mexican spices and citrus), and, the newest flavor that is exclusive to Sprouts, BBQ CHKN (sweet and savory barbecue).

CHKN Not Chicken consists of a pea protein base, is gluten free, soy free, and is non GMO with 20 grams of protein per serving. CHKN Not Chicken has all the juiciness, texture and flavor of chicken and comes in an 8 oz. pouch of delicious shredded CHKN ready to cook and use in all your favorite recipes, at a suggested retail of $7.99.

CHKN Not Chicken was recently named best Plant-Based start up at the 2021 World Plant Based Awards held by FoodBev Media in collaboration with Plant Based World Conference & Expo which evaluated 110 brands from 25 countries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts to bring our delicious plant-based chicken to consumers across the country," said Brian Pope, the co-founder and CEO of CHKN Not Chicken. "Our mission to help consumers live healthier and more sustainably by eating less meat is perfectly aligned with Sprouts' commitment to wellness-oriented products. We are thrilled to join them as innovators in the food industry."

About CHKN Not Chicken

CHKN Not Chicken is based in Portland, Oregon and is on a mission to help people improve their health and live more sustainably by eating less meat. CHKN Not Chicken is vegan, soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, packed with 20 grams of protein per 8 oz serving and has only 140 calories. Its first product line of shredded CHKN comes in three delicious varieties: Naked CHKN (traditional), Fiesta CHKN (Mexican spice and citrus), and Zen (Asian spices and ginger). Use CHKN Not Chicken as an alternative to chicken in all of your favorite recipes including stir fry, rice bowls, tacos, sandwiches, salads, soups, pastas, and more.

