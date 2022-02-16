Hero, the Digital In-Home Care Leader, Partners with Henry Ford Health System to Improve Medication Adherence For Patients

Partnership between Hero and Henry Ford at Home provides a technology-enabled in-home platform to solve one of the most unaddressed healthcare issues

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero, the market leader in digital in-home care, has entered into a partnership with Henry Ford Health System ("Henry Ford") to provide Hero's medication management platform to help Henry Ford's in-home care patients adhere to complex medication regimens. The arrangement is an important new strategic relationship for Hero with one of the nation's leading health care systems.

Patients with low medication adherence are more than twice as likely to be readmitted to the hospital, according to a study conducted under the auspices of the National Institutes of Health. This places enormous strains on individuals and increases costs throughout the healthcare system. Hero's solution helps address this acute issue through its award-winning smart pill dispenser, medication management app, automatic refills with free delivery and 24/7 live support. Since launching in 2018, Hero has dispensed more than 70 million medications.

"Hero's partnership with Henry Ford Health System, one of the nation's leading providers, will deliver our end-to-end medication management platform to patients and caregivers in their home." said Kal Vepuri, Hero's founder and CEO. "We are proud that Henry Ford Health System has selected Hero to help it address the issue of medication adherence among its diverse patient population," added Mr. Vepuri.

Michael Ellis, R.N., Vice President of Henry Ford at Home, which manages a Medicare-certified home health agency as part of the Henry Ford Health System, said the medication management platform will allow real time monitoring of patients' medication adherence.

"This will allow our patients to safely maintain their independence at home," Ellis said. "It also provides peace of mind to their caregiver, knowing that they're taking their medicine on schedule, and as prescribed by their doctor."

About Hero

Hero is a leading digital in-home care platform delivering the first end-to-end medication management service for patients and caregivers. Hero's solution includes its award-winning smart pill dispenser, medication management app, automatic refills with free delivery and 24/7 live support. Since launching in 2018, Hero has dispensed more than 70 million medications. Hero is used as a care management solution by individuals, caregivers and medical providers.

