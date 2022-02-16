Kinky Roots: Pencraft Award-Winning Memoir Spans Africa and Europe, Exploring Growth, Healing and Humanity's Craving for Direction

Written from the life, wisdom and experiences of Ingrid Arlington, 'Kinky Roots' is an uplifting, poignant and reflective journey alongside the author. From a tumultuous upbringing in Zimbabwe, where violence and assault was rife – to Ingrid meeting her husband in South Africa before starting an arduous new life in the UK. It's a story that explores how identity, excuses, religion, relationships, self-worth and family heritage all ultimately lay life's crazy pathway.

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Ingrid Arlington looks back on her life, it's been a rollercoaster defined by adversity, poor relationships with men, a move to the other side of the world – and some bold life lessons that have ultimately made Arlington a fearlessly strong woman.

Kinky Roots: A Memoir by Ingrid Arlington (PRNewswire)

In her new memoir, 'Kinky Roots', Arlington invites readers to step alongside her as they rise from the ashes of loss and harassment in Zimbabwe, to a new life in the UK. No step has been without its challenges, yet Arlington steadfastly defines each as a vital part of her story.

"I started re-evaluating my life when I hit unemployment rock bottom in the UK," explains the author. "It was a very raw process of questioning myself and my identity and reliving my tough upbringing in Zimbabwe – a place where my mother chose her new husband over me, and where I'd been harassed by the age of fourteen. I took a long, hard look at how I'd always chosen controlling men, and felt powerless in every relationship I'd gotten into. As I unraveled things, I began to figure out who I really am."

Continuing, "My biggest life change was meeting my white husband in race-tense South Africa, only to find him relapsing on a drug habit – fiercely challenging my Christian upbringing. After our separation, I began to mull over everything from excuses, my beliefs, biases around religion, the LGBTQ community, my emotions and how music connects it all – and the definitions I devised are now all shared in this volume". It's going to leave people with plenty to think about.

Reviews have been extremely positive. AM Publishers writes, "…Engrossing, strikingly honest, reflective piece."

Authorsreading.com, "a feisty and delightfully irreverent memoir" and James Sparkman Jr called it, "Raw and authentic."

A Bibliophiles Book Blog, "I loved the way this book was written! The warmth and friendliness of her tone really invites you into her story. 7/10"

"A brilliant account of challenges faced by a girl child." Amazon Customer

With the volume's demand increasing, interested readers are urged to secure their copies without delay.

'Kinky Roots' is now available at Waterstones and Barnes and Noble. Get it wherever you buy your books online or request it from your bookstore.

More details: https://linktr.ee/ingrid_arlington

About the Author:

She is a wife and mum to two adorable Jack Russell's. Cybersecurity consulting is her daily vocation, and her ideal day is spent in her pj's with a bottomless cup of tea.

Pencraft Award for Non-fiction: Memoir (PRNewswire)

Ingrid Arlington (PRNewswire)

