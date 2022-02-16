Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results on the morning of Thursday, February 24, 2022. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.

At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, Chief Operating Officer, and Jeremy R. Sussman, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the fourth quarter 2021 results.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (800) 708-4539 domestically or (847) 619-6396 internationally. The Conference ID is 50283535. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/exznfot3.

Ramaco Resources is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.ramacoresources.com .

POINT OF CONTACT:

INVESTOR RELATIONS: info@ramacocoal.com or 859-244-7455

