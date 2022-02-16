Rodan + Fields Announces Advancements in Sustainability Commitments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, LLC, a leading skincare brand powered by a direct selling business model, today announces new partnerships to advance its sustainability goals. Rodan + Fields is partnering with EcoVadis, a global leader in third-party evaluations of business sustainability performance, to assess the sustainability performance of its suppliers. In addition, Rodan + Fields is launching a custom recycling program in the U.S. called "Rodan + Fields Recycles" in partnership with Narvar and SBC Solutions Group.

As part of its mission to be life-changing, Rodan + Fields introduced its Environmental, Social and Governance strategy in 2019 and these partnerships deliver on the Company's commitment to social and environmental sustainability and its overall mission to DO GOOD together with its R+F Community of Independent Consultants, employees and consumers.

Rodan + Fields and EcoVadis Partnership

The EcoVadis platform enables Rodan + Fields to gather data to manage risk more effectively in its supply chain, ensure compliance with its Supplier Code of Conduct, and build partnerships that advance sustainable innovations. The platform assesses sustainability performance against 21 criteria that are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement, and which align with international sustainability standards.

The increased transparency that the EcoVadis partnership provides allows Rodan + Fields to take a smarter, more comprehensive approach to sustainable procurement – something that is vital to protecting society and the environment while also driving better business performance. This advances the Company's commitment to sustainable procurement and other ESG factors, such as reducing scope 3 emissions and responsible ingredient sourcing, that are material to the business.

"Supplier engagement is fundamental to our ability to ensure we deliver the safest products of the highest quality to our valued community of Consultants and customers. We're proud of the positive relationships we have established with our suppliers and are eager to further collaborate to drive sustainable and ethical business practices through our supply chain to advance our commitment to DO GOOD," said Bryan Wayda, Chief Supply and Service Officer, Rodan + Fields.

New "Rodan + Fields Recycles" Program

Rodan + Fields is proud to relaunch its recycling program in the U.S. called "Rodan + Fields Recycles." This custom program leverages key supplier partnerships with Narvar and its waste management partner SBC Solutions Group, that allow R+F Independent Consultants, employees and consumers a simple and easy way to DO GOOD by sending in empty containers via a downloadable free USPS shipping label.

Recycled containers will be processed by Freepoint Eco Systems in their advanced recycling facility where the plastic waste will be converted into feedstock for the production of new plastic. This plastic, if not recycled, would otherwise be destined for landfills or incineration – advancing the Company's goal of making 75% of our packaging recyclable, refillable or reusable by 2025.

"We estimate that this program will divert 15,000 pounds of plastic from landfill annually and increase the supply of high-quality post-consumer recycled plastic, playing an important role in reaching our goals and advancing a circular economy," shared Lindsay Vignoles, Director, Environmental, Social and Governance, Rodan + Fields.

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-inspired skincare and an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. As the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in the U.S. in 2016-2020, five consecutive years, * Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model and global Independent Consultant community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

