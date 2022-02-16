Ting’s fast, reliable and future-proof fiber internet now available in Encinitas, California....

Ting Internet launches in its fourth Southern California market

ENCINITAS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), has announced that its highly anticipated fiber internet is now available in its fourth serviceable Southern California market: Encinitas, California.

Ting provides lightning-fast, low latency, ultra-reliable internet access, and is best known for its world class customer support. Ting also provides its customers with dedicated bandwidth, which guarantees higher speeds and reliable connectivity for local residents and businesses.

"Our mission is to bring future-proof internet to as many people as possible—especially here in California, where there are unique infrastructure challenges and gaps in reliable connectivity," said Monica Webb, Senior Director, Market Development, Ting Internet. "We believe wholeheartedly in the benefits of fiber and in the opportunities that it brings to a community. Ting will be Encinitas' first city-wide fiber internet provider and we believe that residents and businesses will quickly realize a substantial improvement in their connectivity."

Ting's fiber internet is currently available in select neighborhoods and is steadily expanding across Encinitas, with full municipal access expected by the end of 2023. The city-wide fiber infrastructure build is led by Ting partner, Netly , and when complete, will pass nearly 26,000 addresses across the entire community.

"We are incredibly proud to officially become part of this community and to introduce a best-in-class service that we know will genuinely improve the day-to-day lives of residents," said Tim Barnes, City Manager, Ting Internet. "Our team is working tirelessly to ensure that we bring all of Encinitas accessible internet and will continue to expand our footprint until we do so."

Symmetrical residential internet is available for $89 per month, which provides Ting's gigabit fiber internet with speeds of 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Plans for businesses, enterprises and bulk services are fully customizable and can be created with the Ting Internet enterprise team.

Locals can now visit ting.com/encinitas to find more information on availability and search their address to either order or pre-order Ting Internet.

For more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, or to find regular updates, please visit ting.com/internet .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.

Ting ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( http://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

