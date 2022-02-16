During construction, early adopters get the best price on their best plan - 10 Gbps at $60/month for two years.

Wire 3 Launching 10 Gigabit Internet Service in New Smyrna Beach During construction, early adopters get the best price on their best plan - 10 Gbps at $60/month for two years.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3 Holdings, Inc., ("Wire 3") an all-fiber, 10 Gigabit Internet service provider, announced today that it has launched its network and is expanding construction in the New Smyrna Beach area.

(PRNewsfoto/Wire 3) (PRNewswire)

"The residents of New Smyrna Beach deserve better internet. We're excited to provide them with the fastest data speeds in Florida, backed by dedicated, local customer service." said Jai Ramachandran, chief executive officer of Wire 3.

Wire 3 offers data speeds up to 10 Gbps with Wi-Fi equipment included, simplified billing, with no contract required. Designed for full-time community members and part-time "Snow Bird" residents, Wire 3 also offers the ability to turn the service on or off as needed without disruption.

"Our service answers the call from the community for better speed and higher reliability, but beyond that, we are really striving to deliver a better experience for our customers," said Jason Schreiber, chief technology officer of Wire 3.

As a new provider in the area, Wire 3 is rewarding their early adopters with a special offer that provides customers with their 10 Gbps service for $60 a month for two years. New Smyrna Beach customers can sign up for this offer today a wire3.com/nsb.

As the buildout of New Smyrna Beach continues, Wire 3 is actively expanding into areas throughout Volusia and Brevard counties.

"We look at this venture as a unique partnership with these communities. We feel there is a tremendous opportunity to better serve residents in these areas, but, by allowing customers to pre-register, we are empowering them to guide our expansion efforts by showcasing demand." said Jai Ramachandran, chief executive officer of Wire 3.

Prospective customers can use the Wire 3 check availability form to identify if they are in the planned network area, register their address, and be alerted when construction begins in the area.

About Wire 3

Wire 3 is dedicated to delivering fast, high bandwidth data services to our customers. Using fiber optic technology to ensure the fastest, most reliable internet connection possible, Wire 3 offers bandwidth options designed to provide customers with the flexibility and high-speed internet access they need, at an affordable price.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wire 3