<span class="legendSpanClass">The creator of the world's first diamonds made from atmospheric carbon joins ranks of top-scoring brands in the B Corp community</span>

Aether Diamonds Earns B Corp Certification <span class="legendSpanClass">The creator of the world's first diamonds made from atmospheric carbon joins ranks of top-scoring brands in the B Corp community</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether Diamonds , creators of the world's first diamonds made from air, announced today it has earned its B Corp certification with a top-ranking impact score of 96.5.

As the only diamond producer in the world to receive a B Corp certification, Aether transforms carbon dioxide air pollution, which would otherwise contribute to climate change, into diamonds of exceptional quality. As the maker of the world's first positive-impact diamonds, Aether entered the fine jewelry market with an ambitious vision to bring integrity and new moral standards to a space that has historically been riddled with broad and confusing claims about sustainability and ethical practices. Offering the world's first truly sustainable diamond, Aether commits to removing 20 metric tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere for every carat sold, effectively offsetting the average American customer's carbon footprint by 1.25 years.

To achieve B Corp status, Aether's operations were reviewed by B Corps' independent third-party team to evaluate their commitment to meeting high standards and verify performance, accountability, and transparency. With its B Corp certification, Aether is actively building a future in which they generate their own renewable energy sources and return excess clean power to the grid, and the company is committed to becoming independently carbon-negative by 2023.

"Our newly minted B Corp certification is another feather in Aether's cap that helps reassure our customers that by purchasing an Aether diamond they are helping create a better future for themselves and the planet," says Ryan Shearman, Co-Founder and CEO of Aether.

For additional information on Aether, visit aetherdiamonds.com and follow their journey on Instagram at @aetherdiamonds .

About Aether

Aether is an award-winning climate tech startup and certified B-Corporation. Aether transforms air pollution into valuable goods and materials. From pollution to solution, nothing to something. By pushing the boundaries of product design, manufacturing technologies, and craftsmanship, the company is paving the way for a more beautiful and enduring future for both people and the planet.

Press Contact:

Aether Diamonds

press@aetherdiamonds.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aether