AXA XL appoints Pat Dougherty as Global Head, Commercial Bonds

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Pat Dougherty as Global Head, Commercial Bonds. In his new capacity, Mr. Dougherty, will be tasked with setting the strategic direction for the team, managing the profitable growth of the portfolio as well as collaborating with AXA XL's client management team, zonal product leaders and the Americas Specialty team.

Mr. Dougherty steps into the role previously held by Maria Duhart, now Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty Niche, Americas. Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Duhart said: "Pat's extensive experience in Commercial Bonds underwriting alongside his dedication as a manager make him a fantastic addition to the Americas Specialty Niche leadership group. He has been a strong contributor to the profitable growth of our book of business and will continue to advance our client and broker relationships while mentoring our growing team of underwriters."

Before joining AXA XL, Mr. Dougherty oversaw the field underwriting and marketing in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions for Nationwide Commercial Surety. He began his surety career at Liberty Mutual as a Senior Underwriter for the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Mid-Atlantic regions where he handled a commercial surety book of Fortune 1000 as well as large private and non-profit organizations. He is a graduate of Finance from the University of Pittsburgh and holds the AFSB designation.

