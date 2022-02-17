BOW RIVER CAPITAL HIRES VETERAN SOFTWARE INVESTOR AND OPERATING EXECUTIVE STEVEN JOANIS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR ON ITS SOFTWARE GROWTH EQUITY TEAM

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that Steven Joanis, a seasoned SaaS and Software investor and 20+ year CEO and operational CFO, has joined the firm as Managing Director on the Software Growth Equity (SGE) team. Joanis will focus on strategy, sourcing and winning business, qualifying and leading majority-control transactions, leading deep operational and portfolio management oversight, and working closely with John Raeder, Managing Director and Head of Software Investments and the SGE team.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com (PRNewsfoto/Bow River Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

Veteran software investor Joanis brings 20+ years of executive and operational experience to the Software team

"With Steve's appointment, we have a collaborative team that has core competencies in strategy, operations, consulting, and growth; however, the most important denominator across the team is our passion for business," Raeder said. "Steve's extraordinary track record as a proven executive leader, strategic board member, and primary investor is a perfect fit to share our firm's values and help management teams rapidly transform and scale their SaaS businesses."

Joanis said, "I've known John Raeder for more than 20 years and I'm thrilled to join forces with him and Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity team. I'm looking forward to leveraging our Performance Playbook and Bow River's resources as the SaaS opportunity set continues to accelerate."

Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Joanis was the CEO and a Board Member at PlanetiQ, a satellite technology and analytics company. He has been a partner and fund manager for several technology investment firms, has run four venture-backed companies, and was a global consultant for a leading strategy consulting firm. Early in his career, he was an officer and pilot in the U.S. Army's air cavalry.

Joanis earned a BS from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, an MBA for The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a Doctorate in Finance and Business Analytics from The Heider College of Business of Creighton University.

Bow River Capital's software and SaaS investments include AbsenceSoft, a leading HR Tech platform for all forms of worker absence and leave management compliance; Insurium, an Insuretech policy and claims management system purpose built for commercial P&C insurers and TPAs; Altvia, a leading provider of cloud-based CRM, deal management, and investor lifecycle systems for private capital markets companies; and Xyleme, a market-leading SaaS firm for complex content creation, highly secured distribution, and analytics for Global 500 businesses across every industry vertical.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020, which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bow River Capital