CBIZ REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2021.

For the 2021 fourth quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $242.8 million, an increase of $31.7 million, or 15.0%, compared with $211.1 million reported for the same period in 2020. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $11.9 million, or 5.6%, to fourth-quarter 2021 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $19.8 million, or 9.4%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Loss from continuing operations was $9.6 million, in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $0.1 million for the same period a year ago.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, CBIZ recorded revenue of $1,104.9 million, an increase of $141.0 million, or 14.6%, over the $963.9 million recorded for the same period in 2020. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $66.7 million, or 6.9%, to revenue growth in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Same-unit revenue increased by $74.3 million, or 7.7%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $70.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $78.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

As previously announced on June 30, 2021, the Company reached a settlement agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center ("UPMC") related to claims arising from a lawsuit filed in connection with actuarial services provided by a former employee in 2013. Net of insurance proceeds, the pretax charge related to this settlement in the second quarter of 2021 was $30.5 million. In addition, on June 1, 2021, the Company divested a small, non-core wholesale insurance business and recorded a pretax gain of $6.3 million on the sale. Eliminating the impact of these non-recurring items, adjusted diluted EPS for the twelve months of 2021 increased by 16.9% to $1.66, compared with $1.42 reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.4% to $148.5 million, compared with $132.1 million in 2020.

As previously announced on January 10, 2022, the Company acquired Marks Paneth, a New York City-based accounting firm. This transaction is expected to add approximately $138.0 million of revenue to CBIZ in 2022. Eliminating the impact of one-time transaction-related costs and first year integration costs, contribution to earnings per share in 2022 is expected to be approximately $0.10, growing to a range of $0.20 to $0.25 per share by 2025, after all remaining transition-related integration costs are addressed. On a GAAP reported basis, the transaction is expected to have minimal impact on earnings per share in 2022, but is expected to be significantly accretive after first-year transaction and integration costs are incurred.

Reconciliations for adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables of this release.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 3.0 million shares of its common stock on the open market. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on December 31, 2021, was $155.3 million with $234.5 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "2021 was a year to be celebrated at CBIZ. As we marked our 25-year anniversary, I am proud to report exceptional results for the past year with record growth across nearly every major service line. In addition to continued strong demand for the core, essential, services that we provide to our clients regardless of business climate, we experienced very high demand for our more specialty and project-based advisory services as well, an increasing trend that demonstrates the optimistic outlook of our clients as they continue to focus on growth."

"2021 also proved to be an important year for our strategic acquisition activity as we capitalized on a full and expanding pipeline of opportunities starting early in the year," Grisko continued. "We closed six acquisitions adding approximately $75 million in annualized revenue. While the seasonal nature of a number of these mid-year acquisitions negatively impacted fourth quarter margins in 2021, they will be very accretive in 2022 and beyond. Our momentum with M&A continued with our recent acquisition of Marks Paneth in early January, adding more than 600 professionals to our team and approximately $138 million in annual revenue."

"Coming off such a strong year, and with the completion of our latest acquisition, we expect another year of solid growth in 2022," Grisko concluded.

2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue to grow within a range of 19% to 21% over the prior year.

Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 53.0 to 53.5 million shares.

The Company expects GAAP fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 43% to 46%, to $1.89 to $1.93 per share over the $1.32 per share reported for 2021.

The Company expects adjusted fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 20% to 22%, to $1.99 to $2.03 per share over the adjusted $1.66 per share reported for 2021.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

%

2020

% Revenue

$ 242,828

100.0%

$ 211,110

100.0% Operating expenses (1)

246,402

101.5

211,748

100.3 Gross loss

(3,574)

(1.5)

(638)

(0.3) Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

14,816

6.1

13,078

6.2 Operating loss

(18,390)

(7.6)

(13,716)

(6.5) Other (expense) income:















Interest expense

(1,016)

(0.4)

(816)

(0.4) Loss on sale of operations, net

(390)

(0.2)

(587)

(0.3) Other income, net (1) (2)

6,212

2.6

13,050

6.2 Total other income, net

4,806

2.0

11,647

5.5 Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit

(13,584)

(5.6)

(2,069)

(1.0) Income tax benefit

(3,971)





(1,979)



Loss from continuing operations

(9,613)

(4.0)

(90)

— Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(7)





(4)



Net loss

$ (9,620)

(4.0)%

$ (94)

—%

















Diluted loss per share:















Continuing operations

$ (0.19)





$ —



Discontinued operations

—





—



Net loss

$ (0.19)





$ —





















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

51,899





54,039



Other data from continuing operations:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ (5,021)





$ 5,196





(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and

invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included

in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation

gains in "Other income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Loss from continuing operations before income

tax benefit."





Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

% of Revenue

2020

% of Revenue Operating expenses

$ 6,152

2.5%

$ 11,010

5.2% Corporate general and administrative expenses

908

0.4%

1,244

0.6% Other income, net

7,060

2.9%

12,254

5.8%

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are

as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue Gross margin $ (3,574)

$ 6,152

$ 2,578

1.1%

$ (638)

$ 11,010

$ 10,372

4.9% Operating income (expense) (18,390)

7,060

(11,330)

(4.7)%

(13,716)

12,254

(1,462)

(0.7)% Other income (expense), net 6,212

(7,060)

(848)

(0.3)%

13,050

(12,254)

796

0.4% Loss from continuing operations

before income tax benefit (13,584)

—

(13,584)

(5.6)%

(2,069)

—

(2,069)

(1.0)%





(2) Included in "Other income, net" for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $0.8 million and income of $0.5 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of

contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

%

2020

% Revenue

$ 1,104,925

100.0%

$ 963,897

100.0% Operating expenses (1)

945,635

85.6

825,351

85.6 Gross margin

159,290

14.4

138,546

14.4 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

56,150

5.1

46,066

4.8 Legal settlement, net

30,468

2.7

—

— Operating income

72,672

6.6

92,480

9.6 Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(3,868)

(0.4)

(4,983)

(0.5) Gain (loss) on sale of operations, net

5,995

0.5

(509)

(0.1) Other income, net (1) (2)

18,241

1.7

16,500

1.7 Total other income, net

20,368

1.8

11,008

1.1 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

93,040

8.4

103,488

10.7 Income tax expense

22,129





25,141



Income from continuing operations

70,911

6.4

78,347

8.1 Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(24)





(48)



Net income

$ 70,887

6.4%

$ 78,299

8.1%

















Diluted income per share:















Continuing operations

$ 1.32





$ 1.42



Discontinued operations

—





(0.01)



Net income

$ 1.32





$ 1.41





















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

53,723





55,359



Other data from continuing operations:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 148,459





$ 132,119



Adjusted EPS (3)

$ 1.66





$ 1.42









(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and

invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included

in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation

gains in "Other income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before

income tax expense."





Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):





Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

% of Revenue

2020

% of Revenue Operating expenses

$ 17,317

1.6%

$ 13,806

1.4% Corporate general and administrative expenses

2,168

0.2%

1,587

0.2% Other income, net

19,485

1.8%

15,393

1.6%

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the twelve months

ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

As Reported

Deferred Compensation Plan

Adjusted

% of Revenue

As Reported

Deferred Compensation Plan

Adjusted

% of Revenue Gross margin $159,290

$17,317

$176,607

16.00%

$138,546

$13,806

$152,352

15.80% Operating income 72,672

19,485

92,157

8.30%

92,480

15,393

107,873

11.20% Other income (expense), net 18,241

-19,485

-1,244

-0.10%

16,500

-15,393

1,107

0.10% Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 93,040

—

93,040

8.40%

103,488

—

103,488

10.70%









(2) Included in "Other income, net" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $2.4 million and

income of $0.6 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions. (3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable

GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



SELECT SEGMENT DATA



Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue















Financial Services

$ 156,056

$ 131,419

734,026

629,778 Benefits and Insurance Services

76,667

70,325

332,323

297,758 National Practices

10,105

9,366

38,576

36,361 Total

$ 242,828

$ 211,110

$ 1,104,925

$ 963,897

















Gross Margin















Financial Services

(3,338)

2,147

$ 125,788

$ 104,569 Benefits and Insurance Services

8,765

10,487

60,673

49,401 National Practices

1,153

1,072

4,082

3,724 Operating expenses - unallocated (1):















Other expense

(4,002)

(3,334)

(13,936)

(5,342) Deferred compensation

(6,152)

(11,010)

(17,317)

(13,806) Total

$ (3,574)

$ (638)

$ 159,290

$ 138,546

(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation,

consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains

or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains

or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same

adjustment to "Other income, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from

adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense in "Operating expenses"

and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income, net."

CBIZ, INC. SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020 Net income

$ 70,887

$ 78,299 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

27,078

23,139 (Gain) loss on sale of operations, net

(5,995)

509 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries

3,054

4,409 Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net

2,367

(629) Stock-based compensation expense

11,407

8,869 Other noncash adjustments

9,108

(285) Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities

117,906

114,311 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures

13,272

32,605 Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations

131,178

146,916 Operating cash used in discontinued operations

(24)

(71) Net cash provided by operating activities

131,154

146,845 Net cash used in investing activities

(82,010)

(46,406) Net cash used in financing activities

(69,005)

(76,609) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(19,861)

23,830 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

$ 170,335

$ 146,505 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 150,474

$ 170,335









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the

consolidated balance sheet:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,997

$ 4,652 Restricted cash

30,383

23,951 Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients

118,094

141,732 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 150,474

$ 170,335

CBIZ, INC. SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (In thousands)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents

1,997

4,652 Restricted cash

30,383

23,951 Accounts receivable, net

242,168

216,175 Current assets before funds held for clients

293,765

268,991 Funds held for clients

157,909

167,440 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

840,783

756,750









Total assets

1,627,934

1,513,754









Current liabilities before client fund obligations

265,174

211,285 Client fund obligations

158,115

166,989 Total long-term debt

154,851

107,192









Total liabilities

923,386

811,134









Treasury stock

(694,716)

(595,297)









Total stockholders' equity

704,548

702,620









Debt to equity

22.0%

15.3% Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)

71

72









Shares outstanding

52,038

54,099 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

52,637

54,288 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

53,723

55,359

(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing

twelve-month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance

measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO

should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Loss) Income from continuing operations $ (9,613)

$ (90)

$ 70,911

$ 78,347 Interest expense 1,016

816

3,868

4,983 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,971)

(1,979)

22,129

25,141 Loss (gain) on sale of operations, net 390

587

(5,995)

509 Legal settlement, net —

—

30,468

— Depreciation 2,771

2,516

10,781

9,568 Amortization 4,386

3,346

16,297

13,571 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,021)

$ 5,196

$ 148,459

$ 132,119

(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly

comparable GAAP financial measure, "(Loss) Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should

not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is

commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and

benchmark the Company's operational results.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION (Loss) Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations and EPS (1) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December

31, 2021

Twelve Months Ended December

31, 2021

Amounts

EPS

Amounts

EPS (Loss) Income from continuing operations $ (9,613)

$ (0.19)

$ 70,911

$ 1.32 Adjustments:













Gain on sale of operations, net —

—

(6,311)

(0.12) Legal settlement, net —

—

30,468

0.57 Income tax effect related to adjustments —

—

(5,746)

(0.11) Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations $ (9,613)

$ (0.19)

$ 89,322

$ 1.66

(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS to the most

directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "(Loss) Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations." Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an

alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS, are used by

the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the

Company's operational results.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Full Year 2022 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS (In thousands)

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Low

High Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance $ 1.89

$ 1.93 Integration cost related to Marks Paneth 0.10

0.10 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance $ 1.99

$ 2.03







GAAP Diluted EPS for 2021 $ 1.32

$ 1.32 Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2021 $ 1.66

$ 1.66 GAAP Diluted EPS Range 43%

46% Adjusted Diluted EPS Range 20%

22%

