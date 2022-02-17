Cyspera® Launches New Three-Step System with Novel Pigment Corrector to Treat Hyperpigmentation Cyspera® Intensive System™<span class="legendSpanClass">with proprietary Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex™ clinically proven to provide effective treatment of hyperpigmentation</span><span class="legendSpanClass">without the concerns of Corticosteroids, Retinoic-Acid and Hydroquinone.</span>

GENEVA, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientis, an emerging leader in the science of skin discoloration, announces the launch of Cyspera® Intensive System™, a new three-product system clinically proven to improve hyperpigmentation such as persistent brown patches and dark spots. Sold at hundreds of dermatologist offices nationwide without a prescription, this novel pigment corrector is the next breakthrough in the fight against stubborn hyperpigmentation.

Cyspera® Intensive System™ is now available at dermatologist offices nationwide without a prescription. (PRNewswire)

"Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company that is pioneering dermo-cosmetic technology and revolutionary treatments for skin pigmentation concerns. We are so excited to bring the new Cyspera® innovation to dermatology professionals and their patients, to effectively treat hyperpigmentation, one of the most challenging skin conditions," said Mikki Bey Crawford, US Vice President and General Manager, Aesthetic Dermatology for Cyspera® by Scientis. "Dermatology professionals in the US are embracing Cyspera® as a proven first line non-hydroquinone option that can be used routinely."

"Hyperpigmentation is the most prevalent skin condition for skin of color," said board-certified dermatologist, Corey L. Hartman, MD, founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. "It is also one of the trickiest to treat which is why I recommend the Cyspera® Intensive System™ to my patients who after four weeks, start to see visible results."

According to independent clinical studies, the Cyspera® Intensive System™ delivers evening of skin tone as early as four weeks as proven in clinical studies, including 42% improvement from baseline in pigment correction. It was well tolerated in all individuals with only a few participants reporting mild discomfort which vanished after two weeks. Patient self-assessment data showed the following results:

· Brightening: 81% of users noticed improvement of skin complexion, and 71% of users found their skin more radiant and luminous

Skin Health: 84% of users found their skin smoother, and 77% felt their skin was visibly healthier

Neutralize & Rebalance: 77% of users felt that the smell of cysteamine on skin was neutralized, and 90% felt their skin re-balanced

Quality of Life: Significantly improved the quality of life of patients within four weeks

A breakthrough in the Science of Treating Hyperpigmentation

For over five decades, cysteamine, a biological molecule present in all human tissues, has been widely known in the medical field for its role in pigment reduction by inhibiting several steps in the melanogenesis pathway while also working as antioxidant to protect against free radicals. While this biological molecule is widely available, the stabilization of cysteamine for topical use is unique to Scientis. The Cyspera® Intensive System™ is formulated with a proprietary Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex™, a patented and powerful melanosomal transfer inhibitor that is part of the vitamin B3 family, which along with cysteamine, provides three powerful synergistic effects for improved pigment correction and skin health. The three-product system includes:

Cyspera® Intensive™: features Cysteamine Isobionic-Amid Complex™ that delivers a powerful antioxidant activity to improve the appearance of persistent brown patches and dark spots. This product features a dual chamber technology to keep the cysteamine and AHA separate until skin application. Once applied, the immediate reaction of Isobionic-Amide with AHA leads to instant pigment lightening in the corneal layer.

Cyspera® Neutralize™: features AHA-Amino Acid Complex which neutralizes the smell of cysteamine and re-balances the epidermis before application of Cyspera® Boost™. The L-Arginine Complex stops the Isobionic-Amid Complex™ AHA reaction, and the mild-surfactant gently removes lingering residue, while helping soothe skin and promoting healthy skin barrier. The Lactobionic Acid prepares the skin for Cyspera® Boost™ by neutralizing and balancing the skin's pH.

Cyspera® Boost™: features Isobionic-Amide Complex™ which works synergistically with Cyspera® Intensive™ to even skin tone, improve complexion and deliver a natural and healthy glow. The Isobionic-Amide acts as a multiplier for the efficacy of cysteamine which inhibits multiple steps in the melanogenesis in the skin. The retinol and an anti-oxidative complex provide a visual pigment correction effect by increasing non-pigmented skin layers and shedding. Lastly, the combination of Isobionic-Amide with retinol provides an anti-inflammatory effect to the skin after application of Cyspera® Intensive™.

Cyspera® Intensive System™ retailing at $265.00, is now available at dermatologist offices nationwide. Visit https://us.Cyspera.com to find a dermatologist nearest you.

About CYSPERA®

Cyspera® is a novel intensive pigment corrector formulated with cysteamine to address the appearance of stubborn discoloration. A naturally occurring biological compound, cysteamine, delivers powerful antioxidant activity with multiple effects on the appearance of stubborn discoloration and evening skin tone. It is proven to work on more kinds of skin discoloration than any other topical product available today. When Scientis launched Cyspera® 5% into the US market in 2019, it quickly rose to the top as a first line non-hydroquinone option for treating hyperpigmentation. The launch of the Cyspera® Intensive System™ provides a multi-product approach to skin discoloration treatment and beautiful, healthy skin. For information about Cyspera®, visit https://us.Cyspera.com.

About SCIENTIS

Scientis is a privately held specialty dermatology company located in Geneva, Switzerland. Dedicated to skin pigmentation concerns, achievements have resulted in the discovery of novel active ingredients and procedures. Innovation projects are focused on melanogenesis inhibitors and inducers, and diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the field of skin pigmentation. For more information visit https://scientispharma.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCIENTIS