Danielle Whitton Joins RealREPP as Director of Talent and Administration

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In RealREPP's first major hiring announcement this year, Danielle Whitton, has joined their leadership team as Director of Talent and Administration. This is a new position that RealREPP created for Whitton. Bringing fifteen years of experience to RealREPP, she has already started working remotely as of January 2022. Whitton's focus is on immediately hiring and training new recruiters throughout the United States to meet the growing demand for qualified employees across all sectors of business. Resumes may be submitted through the RealREPP website and candidates are encouraged to connect with Whitton directly as well.

During Whitton's eight-year tenure at Southland as Human Resources Manager, she positively influenced all stages of employee management and development. Prior to that, she was Head of Human Resources at a successful business which she was instrumental in scaling from $5M-$50M in revenue during her tenure.

Whitton specializes in creating scalable training programs for new hires that are a balance of in-person orientations and interactive online information sharing which can be accessed from anywhere at the employee's own pace. Johnny Renaudo, CEO of RealREPP said, "Our RealREPP Culture is very important to Kendra and I! It was clear from our first conversation that Danielle shares the same People focused vision and values that make up our Core Culture at RealREPP! Kendra and I are thrilled to have her join the Leadership team as we set our sights on continued expansion & scaling our team nationwide!"

Kendra Lester and Johnny Renaudo, the founders of RealREPP, were early adopters of the now popular idea that trusted employees are most productive when they are supported in working remotely from their location of choice. This has made it possible for Whitton to skip the commute. She said, "One of the main reasons that I decided to join RealREPP, is because of the work-life balance they ensure for employees through their Hybrid and Remote Work Programs that include home office support, flexible schedules, and Unlimited Paid Time Off." With the time she saves enjoying these perks, she can spend more time with her family.

Top notch recruiters throughout the United States are encouraged to connect with Whitton about immediate employment opportunities at RealREPP. Must have a minimum of 1-year experience recruiting at an agency or a combination of recruiting and sales experience.

RealREPP is a people first recruiting company led by Expert Recruiters & powered by TJ, their proprietary AI SearchBot. Guided by the principle that "People Are Your Foundation," clients enjoy working with dedicated Expert Recruiters who take the time to listen and learn about their hiring and search goals. RealREPP utilizes their proprietary technology to improve the hiring process and enhance the human experience. Headquartered in California since 2015, RealREPP's team of nationwide team of Expert Recruiters are now servicing all areas and sectors of business. Connect with RealREPP through Linkedin, and at RealREPP.com

At RealREPP we listen, we laugh, we relate, we're transparent, we're kind, respectful, courteous, we enjoy innovation, thrive on creation, and we LOVE to have FUN at work! Why? That's our CULTURE and we're proud of what we've built together!



