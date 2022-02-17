DaVita Clinical Research Study Finds Efficacy of Common COVID-19 Vaccines at Parity for Kidney Patients Research further demonstrates COVID-19 vaccination as an important clinical strategy to help protect vulnerable patients from infection

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialysis patients who received an adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) were found to have similar rates of breakthrough infection, hospitalization and mortality as dialysis patients who received an mRNA-based vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech), according to a DaVita Clinical Research (DCR) study published online ahead of print by the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

"Vaccination remains the most effective manner of preventing severe illness due to COVID-19 for dialysis patients," said Dr. Steven Brunelli, MCSE, vice president for DCR. "Our observations provide reassurance that COVID-19 adenovirus vector-based vaccination, like that produced by Johnson & Johnson, is an effective clinical strategy to help protect these patients from COVID-19 and from associated hospitalization or mortality."

More than 500,000 people in the U.S. diagnosed with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) receive life-sustaining dialysis care. Due to underlying health conditions that compromise their immune systems, these patients are at an increased risk for COVID-19. While mRNA vaccines have proven to be effective in dialysis patients, researchers sought to understand the effectiveness of adenovirus vector-based vaccines, as patients may receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to availability or personal choice.

To assess the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in dialysis patients, researchers matched patients who had received this vaccine with those that received Pfizer/BioNTech. In total, 2,572 matched pairs were evaluated from Feb. 27, 2021 to Sept. 28, 2021. The study found no difference in the rates of breakthrough COVID-19 infection among patients treated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compared to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over the first six months post-vaccination.

The study further demonstrates that both vaccines were similarly effective at helping reduce the risk of hospitalization and mortality in the event of a breakthrough infection.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DCR has conducted several studies to better understand how the novel coronavirus behaves in medically vulnerable patients with ESKD. Related research efforts also include the first large study demonstrating the clinical effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in ESKD patients.

To review the study in its entirety, visit online ahead of print by the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. To learn more about DaVita Clinical Research, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is the research arm of DaVita. DCR innovates through retrospective research aimed at improving clinical outcomes. DCR assists pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of clinical trials using its renal research site network. To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 339 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

