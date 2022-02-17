Edition Leads Modern Luxury's Next Wave Series With Change Agent Yara Shahidi On Cover

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EDITION by Modern Luxury, the first multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities, kicks off Modern Luxury's annual Next Wave series across the U.S.

The Next Wave Series kicks off with EDITION in a candid and intimate cover story with Yara Shahidi and celebrated writer, art influencer Kimberly Drew. In a candid and intimate conversation , Shahidi discusses her many pursuits including, student, muse, model, actress, producer, friend, daughter and sibling with a flair that so few accomplish in a lifetime. Yet, perhaps what is most interesting about Shahidi is her profound grace as she balances it all. "Even though I feel too young to be considered a mentor, I reflect on my journey and realize how much it has been defined by people who were so willing to provide that mentorship for me," she explains to Drew. A true Aquarian, Shahidi isn't afraid to make her voice and the voices of others heard. Aware not only of her power, but her growing edges, Shahidi's impact reverberates beyond the screen.

"Conversations matter. It's a simple act that can change the course of your day - even your life," said editor and chief of EDITION Isoul Hussein Harris. " Each of my written contributions in this issue is powered by meaningful conversations: like my last conversation with the now-deceased, legendary fashion editor, creative director and historian André Leon Talley; a Q&A about the future of fashion with my Morehouse College brother Kyle Hagler, the former president of NEXT Model Management; and a candid conversation with celebrated British millennial photographer Campbell Addy about his life and the legacy he is creating with the release of his gorgeous, debut monograph, Feeling Seen. My hope is that this issue brings to light the conversations that these various changemakers are having amongst their communities, and how sparking these dialogues are impacting change."

Within EDITION's pages of The Next Wave Issue readers can also immerse themselves in the lives of creative storytellers and tech mavens in various features and conversations throughout the issue, including Dancehall superstar Shenseea, Director Nneka Onuorah, and emerging creatives and designers like Asia Hall, Marissa Wilson and Fewocious, among others. Be sure to take the experience beyond the pages with immersive storytelling that extends through QR codes sprinkled throughout this issue which officially releases on March 30.

At Modern Luxury, we make it our mission to highlight the aspirational and inspirational people who have a history of driving progress across our communities from coast to coast. The annual Next Wave issue is no different and during the entire month of March, the editors of Modern Luxury will be spotlighting various innovators across its 19 issues. In intimate profiles with each, the creative storytellers, tech mavens and advocates, and editors discuss the inspiration behind their new work. The mavericks sprinkled throughout the portfolio share a fearless individuality that made a large impact.

