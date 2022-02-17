Evofem Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Thursday, March 3, 2022 -- Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET -

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

The webcast (live and archived) and related slide presentation can be accessed through https://evofem.investorroom.com/2021Q4YEResults or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vdypceqy. Please connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required.

If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using (866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965, and referring to conference ID 9976995.

A telephone replay will be available for 24 hours after the call at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), conference ID 9976995.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

