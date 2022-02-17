2 Strong 4 Bullies
General Dynamics CFO to speak at Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference

Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Financial Officer Jason W. Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Thursday, February 24, at 9:10 a.m. EST.

General Dynamics Chief Financial Officer Jason W. Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Thursday, February 24, at 9:10 a.m. EST.(PRNewswire)

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.

